Ishtiaq Khan and Inzamamul reportedly abducted two minor Hindu girls on 1st April in the Surguja district of Chhattisgarh. The victims and accused attended the same private school. Many individuals, including members of Hindu organisations, protested the occurrence in the streets and called for stern action against the culprits. During the search, the authorities were able to locate both of the girls in Jharkhand’s Ranchi. The case is being looked into and the boys have been taken into custody.

The matter pertained to the Raghunathpur region of Surguja. Surguja Superintendent of Police Vijay Agrawal informed that on the final day of their examination, the girls, both aged 14 years old and students in 9th grade, failed to come home from school. Their concerned parents reported them missing to the police stations. Their daughters were enticed by 19-year-old Ishtiaq Khan and 20-year-old Inzamamul who attended the same school and were in Class XI and XII, according to the family members of the girls.

They further added that the youngsters were last spotted in an autorickshaw. An enraged crowd encircled the Raghunathpur police chowki on 2nd April after the four went missing and protested for their prompt rescue. The underage females headed for the school following their usual routine when they encountered the perpetrators en route. The latter seduced the duo to join them in the auto and took the girls to Ranchi.

A hunt was launched for the girls after they failed to return home. The family members contacted the police after attempting to find both of them through friends and acquaintances but to no avail. Meanwhile, information was received that both the girls had been taken away by the Muslim youths. The Hindu organisation’s members began congregating at the police station as soon as they learned of the news along with the locals and demanded strict action against the accused and safe recovery of the victims. The enraged mob attempted to set fire to the homes of the culprits and a large police force was deployed to maintain order.

The police found out that the girls had been brought to Ranchi in a bus and then contacted the senior law enforcement officials in the neighbouring state to begin an inquiry. Although the offenders had turned off their mobile devices while they were travelling, they immediately turned them back on when they arrived at the Ranchi bus stop due to which Ranchi police were notified of their location. Afterwards, they were apprehended and the girls were rescued and taken back home.

Police stated that the girls’ medical evaluations and statement recording remained pending. Sections 363, 366, and 354 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were invoked against the accused. According to Vijay Agrawal, Raghunathpur went through a “bandh” (strike) on 3rd April but the situation was under control.