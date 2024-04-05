Friday, April 5, 2024
Congress promises to write off all due amounts in student loans, including interests, till March 15, 2024 in its manifesto

Though this is a tall promise, throughout the manifesto, the party has made no mention of how they plan to create the wealth needed to support the colossal welfare dream.

On April 5, the Congress party released its election manifesto in the party headquarters. As evident from the party’s public narrative over the last few years, the manifesto is full of tall promises of freebies, and more freebies.

In its “Education” section, the Rahul Gandhi-led party which officially keeps Mallikarjun Kharge in the party president post, has promised that they will write off the amount due on all students loans, including unpaid interests, till March 15, 2024.

The promise features at the number 18 in the “Education” section of the manifesto.

Screenshot from the Congress manifesto

The party has promised that the banks will be compensated by the government for writing off student loans. The write-off is mentioned as a one-time measure of relief “due to widespread unemployment”.

Though this is a tall promise, throughout the manifesto, the party has made no mention of how they plan to create the wealth needed to support the colossal welfare dream.

The party’s poll promises are based heavily on freebies and divisive policies. A more detailed analysis of how the Congress’ promises and vision for the country lack any seriousness can be read here.

