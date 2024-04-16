On Tuesday (16th April), the Election Commission of India (ECI) barred senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala from election campaigning for his sexist attack on BJP MP Hema Malini. The action comes as part of measures to curb Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violations. As per the order, the Congress leader cannot hold election rallies or public meetings for the next 48 hours starting from 6 pm today.

In its notice, EC stated, “The commission without prejudice to any order/notice issued or to be issued subsequently to him in the matter relating to MCC violations, hereby, strongly condemns the impugned statement made by him during the election campaign held in Haryana and reprimands Randeep Surjewala for the misconduct.”

“The Commission, under Article 324 of the Constitution of India and all other powers enabling in this behalf, bars him (Randeep Surjewala) from holding any public meetings, public processions, public rallies, roadshows and interviews, public utterances in media in connection with the ongoing elections for 48 hours from 6:00 pm on April 16 (Tuesday),” the notice added.

As per reports, Randeep Surjewala has become the first politician to be banned by the poll panel in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

The row erupted after BJP shared an undated video in which Surjewala was heard making sexist remarks about Hema Malini. “Why do we elect MLA/MP? So that they can raise our voices, and get our views accepted. They are not Hema Malini who is made MP to lick her,” Surjewala was heard saying, in a video that went viral on social media.

Following the incident, several BJP leaders, including UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the party’s National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla lambasted Surjewala for his derogatory remark. The saffron party had accused him of making “vile, sexist” remarks against Hema Malini, and called the Congress “misogynistic”. Its leaders asserted that women would teach Congress leaders a strong lesson in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier this month, the Election Commission served him a show-cause notice in connection with his controversial remarks which the poll body described as “undignified, vulgar, and uncivilized”.

The Commission also asked the Congress party to list steps taken to ensure that its advisories on honour and dignity of women in public discourse are complied with.

Hema Malini is a BJP Lok Sabha member from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh and is again contesting the 2024 general elections from there.

Apart from Surjewala, Congress’ National Spokesperson Suriya Shrinate had made vile and sexist remarks against BJP candidate from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut, indicating that the latter was a ‘slut’.