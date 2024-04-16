Tuesday, April 16, 2024
HomeNews ReportsElection Commission of India bars Congress leader Randeep Surjewala from campaigning for 2 days...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Election Commission of India bars Congress leader Randeep Surjewala from campaigning for 2 days over his sexist remark against Hema Malini

In its notice, EC stated, "The commission without prejudice to any order/notice issued or to be issued subsequently to him in the matter relating to MCC violations, hereby, strongly condemns the impugned statement made by him during the election campaign held in Haryana and reprimands Randeep Surjewala for the misconduct." 

Paurush Gupta
Election Commission of India bars Congress leader Randeep Surjewala from campaigining for 2 days for making sexiest attack against BJP MP Hema Malini
Election Commission of India bars Congress leader Randeep Surjewala from campaigining for 2 days for making sexiest attack against BJP MP Hema Malini (Image Source - OpIndia Archive and Indian Express)
4

On Tuesday (16th April), the Election Commission of India (ECI) barred senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala from election campaigning for his sexist attack on BJP MP Hema Malini. The action comes as part of measures to curb Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violations. As per the order, the Congress leader cannot hold election rallies or public meetings for the next 48 hours starting from 6 pm today. 

In its notice, EC stated, “The commission without prejudice to any order/notice issued or to be issued subsequently to him in the matter relating to MCC violations, hereby, strongly condemns the impugned statement made by him during the election campaign held in Haryana and reprimands Randeep Surjewala for the misconduct.” 

“The Commission, under Article 324 of the Constitution of India and all other powers enabling in this behalf, bars him (Randeep Surjewala) from holding any public meetings, public processions, public rallies, roadshows and interviews, public utterances in media in connection with the ongoing elections for 48 hours from 6:00 pm on April 16 (Tuesday),” the notice added.

As per reports, Randeep Surjewala has become the first politician to be banned by the poll panel in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

The row erupted after BJP shared an undated video in which Surjewala was heard making sexist remarks about Hema Malini. “Why do we elect MLA/MP? So that they can raise our voices, and get our views accepted. They are not Hema Malini who is made MP to lick her,” Surjewala was heard saying, in a video that went viral on social media. 

Following the incident, several BJP leaders, including UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the party’s National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla lambasted Surjewala for his derogatory remark. The saffron party had accused him of making “vile, sexist” remarks against Hema Malini, and called the Congress “misogynistic”. Its leaders asserted that women would teach Congress leaders a strong lesson in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier this month, the Election Commission served him a show-cause notice in connection with his controversial remarks which the poll body described as “undignified, vulgar, and uncivilized”. 

The Commission also asked the Congress party to list steps taken to ensure that its advisories on honour and dignity of women in public discourse are complied with. 

Hema Malini is a BJP Lok Sabha member from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh and is again contesting the 2024 general elections from there.

Apart from Surjewala, Congress’ National Spokesperson Suriya Shrinate had made vile and sexist remarks against BJP candidate from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut, indicating that the latter was a ‘slut’.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Paurush Gupta
Paurush Gupta
Proud Bhartiya, Hindu, Karma believer. Accidental Journalist who loves to read and write. Keen observer of National Politics and Geopolitics. Cinephile.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

“We know what happened when there were ballot papers, we haven’t forgotten,” Supreme Court says to Prashant Bhushan’s plea seeking return of ballot...

ANI -

From claiming hijab protects Muslim women from molestation to petitioning in Gyanvapi, CAA: Meet Nizam Pasha, pulled up by SC in mob lynching plea

Paurush Gupta -

‘Administered spiked drink and read the Quran to me’: Hindu girl raped, converted to Islam, and force-fed beef; Taher Pathan who posed as a...

Siddhi Somani -

UP: Upset Hindu youth commits suicide by consuming poison after a Maulana influenced his father to convert to Islam in Bareilly

OpIndia Staff -

Hinduphobic, anti-India, and deceitful: Deconstructing former South Asia correspondent for The New York Times’ speech at the 2024 Camden Conference

Jinit Jain -

My message distorted: ‘Journalist’ Karan Thapar reacts to Jai Anant Dehadrai’s post saying Thapar tried to protect Shashi Tharoor in a molestation case

OpIndia Staff -

Chhattisgarh: Naxal top commander, who had a reward of Rs 25 lakhs on his head, along with 28 other Naxals killed in a joint...

ANI -

NewsClick Chinese funding case: Delhi Police submits sanction orders in court to prosecute portal’s founder Prabir Purkayastha

OpIndia Staff -

What about Kanhaiya Lal – Supreme Court questions lawyers who filed PIL on mob lynchings why the hindu tailor’s murder was not mentioned

OpIndia Staff -

Caste-obsessed clown prince outdoes himself: How Rahul Gandhi demanded details of the caste of all passengers from airline honcho, according to reports

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com