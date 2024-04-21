On Friday (19th April), a family of 3 and the son of Municipal Council Vice President was found murdered in the Gadag-Betageri city of Karnataka. The victims were identified as Karthik Bakale, Parashuram Hadimani, his wife Lakshmi and their minor daughter Akanksha.

It must be mentioned that the deceased Karthik Bakale was the son of the Vice-President of the Gadag-Betgeri City Municipal Council (GBCMC), Sunanda Bakale. Karthik’s father Prakash Bakale had also previously served as the Vice-President of GBCMC.

Both of them are BJP leaders. Karthik’s engagement took place on 17th April this year. The Hadimani family had come to Gadag-Betageri from Koppa to attend the event. The four people were found murdered in their sleep.

Deceased Karthik Bakale

While speaking about the matter, a police official informed, “The killers entered the room from the first floor and killed Parashuram, Lakshmi and Akanksha. Hearing a loud noise, Karthik went to the first floor to check and was also killed.”

It has come to light that the Bakale family was sleeping on the ground floor while the Hadimani family was sleeping on the top floor. The Bakales heard loud bangs on the door and had called the police for help.

After murdering the victims, the unidentified accused fled the crime scene and abandoned the murder weapon in a ditch. The police have ruled out murder for robbery. A team of 5 has been constituted to apprehend the accused.

A police official said that the deceased Karthik Bakale has a step-brother. “We are also looking at the angle of his involvement in the incident,” he emphasised.