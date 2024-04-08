Monday, April 8, 2024
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Gujarat: Vadodara based famous ‘Huseni Samosa’ used to actually sell beef-stuffed samosas; Yusuf, Naeem, and four others arrested

The accused include Yusuf and Naeem Sheikh, the owners, as well as employees Hanif Bhathiyara, Dilawar Pathan, Moin Habdal, and Mobin Sheikh. According to officials, many people in the city ate these beef samosas.

OpIndia Staff
Yusuf, Naeem and four others arrested for selling beef-stuffed samosas in Vadodara (Images: File, Vadodara Police)
On Saturday (6th April), Gujarat Police raided a samosa shop in Vadodara, and arrested six persons, including Yusuf and Naeem Sheikh for selling samosas stuffed with beef. The police conducted a raid at the ‘Huseni Samosa’ in the Chhipwad area and seized the stock. Police investigation revealed that the owners of this samosa shop were operating without a license as well.

FSL tests were conducted on hundreds of kilograms of beef stuffed samosas seized during the raid. The police were acting on the information shared by a local animal activist Neha Patel. Patel told the police that the shop in question was quite popular in the city, and she learnt that they were selling beef stuffed samosa to unsuspecting customers. Following this, she informed the police who then raided the shop.

According to Panna Momaya, DCP (zone 4), the tests proved that the stuffing of samosas had beef, after which six persons were booked and arrested.

Speaking to TOI, DCP Momaya said, “The owners used to prepare the kaccha samosas (not fried) in big quantities every day and supply them to the shops across the city where they were fried and sold to the customers. The Sheikhs used to sell them to retail shop owners as meat samosas.”

The accused operated from a five-story facility with one room transformed into a deep freezer to keep beef and other meat. Yusuf Sheikh told the police that he joined his father’s samosa business. However, investigations revealed that they did not have a license to run the shop. Meanwhile, the police are looking into how long the owners of Huseni Samosa have been selling beef-laced samosas. The six accused in the case were sent into one-day police custody by the court on Sunday.

It is pertinent to recall that a similar incident was reported in  Gujarat last year. As OpIndia reported in May 2023, one Ismail Yusuf and another accused were booked by Surat Police for selling beef-stuffed samosas and for slaughtering cows. Yusuf ran a snack shop in Kosadi village of Mangrol panchayat and was selling beef stuffed samosas to unsuspecting consumers. Back then, the police stopped a suspicious auto rickshaw and searched it. Following the search, the police seized 2 Kg of beef samosas and arrested Ismail Yusuf.

The accused had admitted to buying beef and stuffing it in the samosas he sold. The FSL official’s certificate confirmed the presence of beef (cow meat) in the seized samosas. Following this, the Gujarat police registered an FIR against the accused.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

