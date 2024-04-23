On Tuesday (23rd April), Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress party over its Wealth redistribution promise, attack on Hindus in Congress-ruled states, and ‘Muslim appeasement’ politics. PM Modi said that two days ago he exposed the truth of the grand old party which has them all agitated and angry (Congress ko Mirchi lagi).

Addressing a rally in Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the indecent of a mob attack in Karnataka where a Hindu shopkeeper, Mukesh was assaulted for playing Hanuman Chalisa in his shop. He stressed that under Congress rule, even listening to Hanuman Chalisa becomes a crime and it becomes difficult to follow one’s faith.

He said, “While talking to you today on Hanuman Jayanti, I remember a picture. A few days ago, in Congress-ruled Karnataka, a shopkeeper was brutally beaten up only because he was listening to Hanuman Chalisa while sitting in his shop..”

#WATCH | Addressing a public gathering in Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "While talking to you today on Hanuman Jayanti, I remember a picture from a few days ago. A few days ago, in Congress-ruled Karnataka, a shopkeeper was brutally beaten up… pic.twitter.com/5BTWfWaYP7 — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2024

Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan: PM Narendra Modi says, "Under Congress rule, even listening to Hanuman Chalisa becomes a sin…" pic.twitter.com/7S1UUIoboc — IANS (@ians_india) April 23, 2024

He added, “In Congress rule, even listening to Hanuman Chalisa becomes a crime. Rajasthan has been its sufferer…For the first time on Ram Navami this time, Shobha Yatra procession was taken out in Rajasthan. In a state like Rajasthan where people chant Ram-Ram, Congress banned Ram Navami.”

#WATCH | Addressing a public gathering in Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "In the rule of Congress, even listening to Hanuman Chalisa becomes a crime. Rajasthan has been its sufferer…For the first time on Ram Navami this time, Shobha Yatra… pic.twitter.com/KoSvGLs9vL — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2024

PM Modi slammed the Congress party over the Wealth redistribution promise asking why they want to hide their own policy. He added that Congress ko mirchi lagi (Congress got rattled and is in a panic) after he exposed the truth of its policy. Without taking his name, PM Modi criticised Rahul Gandhi’s ‘X-ray of wealth’ remark stating the opposition would even survey the savings of Indian women which they keep in utensils or safe places for dire situations.

The Prime Minister said, “The day before yesterday in Rajasthan I put forth some truth in front of the country and the entire Congress and INDI alliance went into a panic. I put forth the truth that Congress is plotting to snatch your property and distribute it to their special people…When I exposed their politics, they got so angry that they started abusing Modi…I want to know from Congress why are they so afraid of the truth? Why do they hide their policy so much, when you yourself made the policy then why are you afraid to accept it now…If you have the courage then accept it, we are ready to face you…”

#WATCH | Addressing a public gathering in Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "The day before yesterday in Rajasthan I put forth some truth in front of the country and the entire Congress and INDI alliance went into a panic. I put forth the truth… pic.twitter.com/5eDjBfVjNR — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2024

Further in his rally, PM Modi issued an appeal for unity asserting that whenever we divided, enemies of the country took advantage.

Whenever we are divided, enemies of country have taken advantage: PM Modi at rally in Rajasthan's Tonk — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 23, 2024

Launching a scathing attack on Congress for appeasement politics, PM Modi cornered the grand old party for advocating ‘reservation for Muslims on religious grounds’ adding that it is unconstitutional. He asserted that in the past it tried to carry out a pilot project in Andra Pradesh to give reservations to Muslim community on religious grounds.

He emphasised, “The truth is that when the Congress was in power, they wanted to give separate reservation to their special vote bank by breaking into the reservation of Dalits and backward classes. Whereas the Constitution is completely against this…”

#WATCH | Addressing a public gathering in Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "The truth is that when the Congress was in power, they wanted to give separate reservation to their special vote bank by breaking into the reservation of Dalits and… pic.twitter.com/sV0PfsTnGz — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2024

Highlighting the past incident, PM Modi added, “…Congress party has toyed with the Constitution of the country. When the Constitution was drafted, reservation based on religion was opposed, so that SC, ST, and OBC castes could get protection. Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh in his speech had said that Muslims have the first right on the country’s resources. This was Manmohan Singh’s statement. Congress’s thinking has always been of appeasement and vote bank politics.”

#WATCH | Addressing a public gathering in Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "…Congress party has toyed with the Constitution of the country. When the Constitution was drafted, reservation based on religion was opposed, so that SC, ST and OBC… pic.twitter.com/tSBTsyO6Rk — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2024

He pointed out that as soon as the Congress government came to power at the Centre in 2004, its first task was to try to provide reservation to Muslims by reducing SC/ST reservations in Andhra Pradesh. This was a pilot project, which Congress wanted to try in the entire country. Between 2004 and 2010, Congress tried four times to implement Muslim reservations in Andhra Pradesh. However, due to legal hurdles and awareness of the Supreme Court, they could not fulfil his plans.

“In 2011, Congress tried to implement it across the country. They snatched the rights given to SC/ST and OBC and gave them to others for vote bank politics. Congress made all these efforts knowing that all this was against the basic spirit of the Constitution. But Congress did not care about the Constitution, ” the Prime Minister said.