On 16th April, Jadavpur University revoked the permission it had granted to the students on 15th April to celebrate Ram Navami on campus. In a notice issued by the registrar, it was mentioned that the permission was revoked amid pressure from students.

Source: BJP Bengal

According to reports, several students staged a protest outside Aurobindo Bhavan until late at night on 16th April, demanding the authorities revoke the permission. They claimed that it would “affect the harmony on the campus and create rifts.” According to the protesting students, Ram Navami is not just a festival but “is associated with divisive politics.”

The notice was shared by several handles on X, including BJP West Bengal. The notice stated that the permission was being revoked on three grounds. First, the University received written complaints from a few students about “fraudulent use of their names in the list of applicants”. Secondly, written complaints of communal threats were received from different groups of students at the University, which might lead to the disruption of peace and harmony within the campus. Thirdly, In March 2024, the Department of Higher Education, Government of West Bengal, asked for strict compliance with the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the ensuing General Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The notice read, “It has been observed that the MCC asked for safeguarding the right of every individual for peaceful and undisturbed home life under point no. 6 of Do’s.”

Speaking to Times of India, a JU official said that a “no objection” was granted to observe Ram Navami on the campus near Gate 3 from 11 AM to 2 PM. However, the permission was revoked on three grounds.

The official said, “The authority has received written complaints from a few students about fraudulent use of their names that were being used by students seeking permission. Groups of students also received communal threats. This will hamper peace and harmony on the campus. Thirdly, strict compliance with the model code of conduct is necessary. On these grounds, the permission has been withdrawn.”

Aditya Palley, a member of ABVP and the student who led the group to seek permission for Ram Navami celebrations, said they would hold the Puja of Bhagwan Ram and distribute prasad as scheduled. “Whether it will be inside the campus or outside the gate will depend on the situation on Wednesday”.

Bharatiya Janata Party (West Bengal) shared the notice issued by the JU registrar revoking the permission. It said, “Registrar of Jadavpur University compelled to withdraw permission to hold a Ram Navami celebration at JU Main Campus under fierce protest from pro-Left student organisations (16.04.2024). Both TMC and CPIM are part of the same coin. Neither can be trusted to stand up for Bengal.”

Registrar of Jadavpur University compelled to withdraw the permission for holding a Ram Navami celebration at JU Main Campus under fierce protest from pro-Left student organisations (16.04.2024). Both TMC and CPIM are part of the same coin. Neither can be trusted to stand up for… pic.twitter.com/N5q3KOQwNh — BJP West Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) April 16, 2024

For the first time Ram Navami shall be celebrated inside Jadavpur University campus. This impossible task was made possible by JU students like Aditya Palley and others.

Heartiest congratulations.

Jay Shree Ram pic.twitter.com/LSfLZYhcyM — Keya Ghosh (Modi Ka Parivar) (@keyakahe) April 15, 2024

Earlier, X users had expressed their happiness on social media platform that Ram Navami would be celebrated for the first time in JU. Media co-incharge of bJP West Bengal, Keya Ghosh, had written, “For the first time Ram Navami shall be celebrated inside Jadavpur University campus. This impossible task was made possible by JU students like Aditya Palley and others. Heartiest congratulations. Jay Shree Ram.”