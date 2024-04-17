Saffron flags and posters were removed in Jaipur, Rajasthan after the Congress submitted a complaint. In the complaint submitted on 13th April, the Congress accused the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) of putting up saffron flags in public places to benefit a particular party without seeking permission and in violation of the Model Code of Conduct. The party demanded that action be taken.

Jaipur #Congress unit is requesting EC to remove all saffron flags which have been put up by Hindu organizations all over city in occasion of #RamNavami.

Why do they fear Hindu festivals? They know that Hindus know that they hate Hindus. pic.twitter.com/UYtsv52oTa — Ratan Sharda 🇮🇳 रतन शारदा (@RatanSharda55) April 17, 2024

According to reports, the saffron flags were removed following the complaint. Hindu organisations have expressed their displeasure after removing the flags and posters. VHP has said that the flags are for Ram Navami and have nothing to do with elections and the name of Ram. VHP workers burnt the Congress’ effigy.

Meanwhile, according to Times of India, Congress candidate for Jaipur Lok Sabbh seat Prata Singh Khachariyawas said that no such complaint was filed by his team nor were they responsible for the removal of the flags. The report citing sources claimed that the confusion was created due to the similar colours of flags for Ram Navami and BJP flags put up to welcome Union Home Miister Amit Shah.

Khachariyawas said, “We have no issue with banners and posters put up for Ram Navami and we have not filed any complaint. There is a BJP government in the state and permission of the election commission is necessary for everything at this time. Anyone who wants to put up any campaign material should consult with the election commission. Even if flags have been removed , it would have been done on the BJP government’s orders.”

Following Congress’s complaint, the municipal corporation removed the saffron flags and ensigns overnight. The President of All India Sant Samiti and MLA Bal Mukundacharya complaint to the Collector and demanded that the flags be put back up.

Bal Mukundacharya, BJP MLA from Hawa Mahal, Jaipur assembly constituency said, “Every year a procession is taken out on the occasion of Ram Navami. In view of this procession, saffron flags were put up on houses and shops along the route. We came to know that the saffron flags were removed by the administration. Ram Navami has nothing to do with elections.”

The VHP has also issued a statement on the matter calling Congress’s allegations false. Suresh Upadhyay, in charge of the organisation in this region, said that saffron flags have nothing to do with politics.

“The saffron flag is hoisted similarly every year on Ram Navami; Congress’s complaint is completely baseless and false,” he said. Opposing the complaint, Upadhyay said that VHP had not hoisted the saffron flag for party politics or to give political advantage to anyone.

“Hindu society has been celebrating the festival of Navratri with great pomp for thousands of years. After the consecration of Lord Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on 22 January, the entire country is steeped in a Rama consciousness. On this occasion, Hindus hoist saffron flags in their establishments, markets and homes, which has been a symbol of Hindu society for thousands of years. Ram Navami brings out special enthusiasm in Hindus,” he said.

Upadhyay said, “As someone in charge of the organisation in the area, I want to place it on record that the VHP has not put up these saffron flags. All the saffron flags that are visible across the country today have been put up by the Hindu society as their symbols which have nothing to do with politics.”

According to Upadhyay, it is unfortunate that “some political people in our country are irritated by Sanatan culture, Hindu religion and saffron flag”. He said that people with an anti-Hindu mentality should understand that politics has its place but “we request them not to hurt the Hindu society”.