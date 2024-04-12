Friday, April 12, 2024
Updated:

Kangana Ranaut trolls Rahul Gandhi, and Vikramaditya Singh for Congress’ beef comment for her, calls them ‘Bada Pappu, Chota Pappu’

Targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Himachal PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh without naming them during an election rally in Manali on Thursday, Ranaut said that “Bada Pappu” is sitting in Delhi and the “Chhota Pappu” is in Himachal.

Kangana’s 'Pappu' jibe irks Himachal PWD minister Vikramaditya Singh
On Thursday (9th April) BJP candidate from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh Kangana Ranaut slammed PWD minister and probable candidate of Congress from Mandi, Vikramaditya Singh calling him ‘Chota Pappu’. This is after Singh during the election campaign accused Ranaut of eating beef.

Targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh without naming them during an election rally in Manali on Thursday, Ranaut said that “Bada Pappu” is sitting in Delhi and the “Chhota Pappu” is in Himachal. She said that “Chhota Pappu” says that Kangana eats beef but if he has any proof or evidence, then he should present it.

She called Singh ‘Chota Pappu’ and said that he was making false claims regarding her beef eating. “Jhutha aur aur ek number ka palutubaj hai yeh Chhota pappu. Lekin is se kya ummeed ki ja sakti hai jab iska “Bada Pappu” kehta hai ki humein shakti ka vinash karna hai (This Chhota Pappu is a liar and a fraudster. But what hope can be kept from him when its Bada Pappu from Delhi who talks about destroying the Shakti?)” Ranaut said.

“Jabse mera naam announce hua hai, inke itni mirchi lag rahi ki din rat mujhe apmanit karne me..kalankit karne me …dosh lagane me lage hain…navratron me bhi inhe chain nahi hai (Ever since my name has been announced, they are so desperate that day and night they are busy defaming me…insulting me…blaming me…even in Navratri they are restless)” she added.

Responding to this, Singh then said that the Bollywood actress was using abusive language. “I deeply bow before my elder sister Kangana ji, because the kind of language she has used would not have been used in devbhoomi like Himachal till today,” he said.

He also called Kangana ‘queen of controversies’ and said that questions would be raised about her statements from time to time. “I pray to Lord Ram to give her wisdom and hope she goes back pure from ‘Dev Bhoomi’ Himachal to Bollywood because she will not win the elections as she knows nothing about the people of Himachal,” he added.

Kangana then challenged Singh to “do just one scene” from any of her films. “I have made my name in the film industry without the help of my father and mother… I want to join politics and serve the people. If he can do even one scene of my film successfully, I will leave politics and the country,” she said.

“These ‘Raja betas’ had problems with me in the film industry. When I raised my voice, these ‘parivarvadi’ and ‘vanshvadi’ (dynasty and family-centric) ‘Pappus’, under the influence of liquor and drugs, threatened to put me behind bars but could not harm me,” she added.

General elections will be held in India from 19th April 2024 to 1st June 2024 to elect the 543 members of the 18th Lok Sabha. The elections will be held in seven phases and the results will be announced on 4th June 2024.

