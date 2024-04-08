Monday, April 8, 2024
“I am a proud Hindu”: Kangana Ranaut rubbishes rumours after Congress leader says the actor consumes beef

Some users on social media even dug out an old tweet of Kangana from 2019, in which she had written about her yogic lifestyle.

ANI
This is the second time that a Congress leader has made a statement against Kangana after Supriya Srinate's derogatory remark against the actress
7

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut clarified on Monday that she neither consumes beef nor any other kind of red meat, saying that she is a “proud Hindu”.

“I don’t consume beef or any other kind of red meat, it is shameful that completely baseless rumours are being spread about me, I have been advocating and promoting yogic and Ayurvedic way of life for decades now such tactics won’t work to tarnish my image. My people know me and they know that I am a proud Hindu and nothing can ever mislead them, Jai Shri Ram,” Kangana said in a post on X on Monday.

Kangana’s post comes after ‘rumours’ spread online claiming that the actress eats beef. Some users on social media even dug out an old tweet of Kangana from 2019, in which she had written about her yogic lifestyle.

However, the post wasn’t worded in the first person. It said, “There is nothing wrong with eating beef or eating any other meat. It’s not about religion! It’s not a hidden fact that Kangana turned vegetarian 8 years ago and chose to be a yogi. She still doesn’t believe in just one religion. On the contrary, her brother eats meat.”

Earlier, Maharashtra Leader of Opposition, Vijay Wadettiwar, also alleged that Kangana Ranaut had once tweeted that she liked and consumed beef and the party has now given her a ticket to contest the upcoming elections.

Kangana recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. The party has fielded Kangana from the Mandi constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“My beloved Bharat and Bhartiya Janta’s own party, Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP) has always had my unconditional support, today the national leadership of BJP has announced me as their Lok Sabha candidate from my birth place Himachal Pradesh, Mandi (constituency) I abide by the high command’s decision on contesting Lok Sabha polls. I feel honoured and elated to officially join the party. I look forward to be a worthy karyakarta and a reliable public servant,” Ranaut wrote in a post on X while announcing her political foray.

On the acting front, Kangana will be next seen in ‘Emergency’, which also marks her first solo directorial. (ANI)

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

