Friday, April 5, 2024
HomeNews ReportsKerala: SFI and Muslim Students Federation block BJP candidate from campaigning in Malappuram college,...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Kerala: SFI and Muslim Students Federation block BJP candidate from campaigning in Malappuram college, viral video shows muscle flexing by radical outfits

Nivedita Subramanian is BJP's candidate for the Ponnani Lok Sabha constituency

OpIndia Staff
(L) Jihadi goons of the SFI and MSF, IUML's student wing, block BJP candidate Nivedita Subramanian (image source: Nivedita Subramanian/X)
3

Activists of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and Muslim Students Federation (MSF) blocked BJP candidate Nivedita Subramanian from entering the KMCT law college campus in Malappuram. Subramanian is BJP’s candidate for the Ponnani Lok Sabha constituency.

The incident occurred when she arrived at the KMCT law college campus in Kuttippuram, Malappuram. According to reports, Nivedita had come to the college as part of her campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

She was interacting with students in a part of the campus and when she tried to head to another side of the campus, she was blocked by SFI and MSF students, who staged a protest. She had to then leave following the request of campus authorities.

A video of the same is going viral on social media. SFI and MSF members dressed in while can be seen present in large numbers facing the lone candidate Subramanian who can be seen trying to reason with them but to no avail. Netizens have lashed out at the SFI and MSF who enjoy such power to hold the college to ransom.

Some girls in burqa can also be seen as the demonstrators practise goondaraj.

An X user Abhimanyu Sharma wrote, “BJP candidate from Ponnani Lok Sabha constituency Nivedida Subramanian
@AdvNivedida was not allowed to enter KMCT Law College in Malappuram by Muslim students. Such incidents are becoming common in Kerala. Such incidents are indicative of anti-Hindu sentiment in Kerala. Remember this is a law college. Think about whether these people will become lawyers or judges in the future, can the law be above their identity for them? The biggest thing is that this city situated on the banks of Ponnani river was once under the Hindu rulers. Change in demographics and then any state can be Kerala or Kashmir.”

The BJP candidate took to X to retort to the communal SFI and MSF. She wrote, “Don’t need threats and nothing, this party is different… #Nivedida4Ponnani #ModiKiGuarantee #PhirEkBaarModiSarkar,” while sharing the video of the incident. Nivedita Subramanian is the daughter of late Radha Balakrishnan, who stood up to the Congress in the face of its tyrannical rule during Emergency in Kerala.

Another user wrote, “Fundamental right of campaigning for an election is denied in Malappuram of Kerala !! BJP’s candidate. @AdvNivedida was not permitted to campaign at KMCT Law College. Any kind of action will be taken against this?? @smritiirani ma’am shouldn’t BJP go to same place and campaign there

The BJP has alleged that there is a big conspiracy behind the incident. Earlier, a similar situation occurred in Kollam, where SFI students blocked NDA candidate G Krishnakumar at ITI College. Despite SFI’s protests, he addressed the audience.

The Students Federation of India is a terror-abetting organisation responsible for the death of several Hindus particularly in West Bengal and Kerala where they enjoy a free run. The MSF is the student wing of IUML, a political jihadi organisation that supports the Congress in Kerala.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termskerala, SFI, MSF, IUML, malappuram, BJP
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and Congress oppose the telecast of ‘The Kerala Story’ on Doordarshan, claim it will create ‘polarisation’

OpIndia Staff -

‘They came in chartered planes and did tamasha, picnic’: Former Congress leader says he opposed politicisation of Manipur crisis by Rahul Gandhi

OpIndia Staff -

Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Satyendra Jain, Sanjay Singh and others: 17 AAP leaders who were arrested in corruption, criminal and other cases

Anurag -

‘I get offers from other parties’: Robert Vadra drops a big hint, says voters of Amethi expect him to represent them

ANI -

Iran: Security forces eliminate 18 members of Jaish al-Adl after the armed group killed 11 soldiers in a coordinated attack in Sistan-Baluchestan area

OpIndia Staff -

‘Should take lessons from our PM’: Hema Malini tears into Randeep Surjewala for his sexist remark; NCW urges EC to take action against the...

OpIndia Staff -

“Bharat will teach them a lesson for insulting Shakti”: UP CM Yogi Adityanath hits out at Congress, INDI bloc over Surjewala’s insult to Hema...

OpIndia Staff -

6 months of protest, demands for restoration of normal lives: Here’s why thousands of Pakhtuns in Pakistan are protesting at border along Afghanistan

OpIndia Staff -

‘Will we keep Ram Lalla awake 24 hours’: Champat Rai on admin’s decision to keep Ram Mandir open whole day for Ram Navami, expresses...

OpIndia Staff -

Samajwadi Party struggling to find a candidate against TV’s ‘Ram’ Arun Govil, replaces Meerut candidate for the second time

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com