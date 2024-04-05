Activists of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and Muslim Students Federation (MSF) blocked BJP candidate Nivedita Subramanian from entering the KMCT law college campus in Malappuram. Subramanian is BJP’s candidate for the Ponnani Lok Sabha constituency.

The incident occurred when she arrived at the KMCT law college campus in Kuttippuram, Malappuram. According to reports, Nivedita had come to the college as part of her campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

She was interacting with students in a part of the campus and when she tried to head to another side of the campus, she was blocked by SFI and MSF students, who staged a protest. She had to then leave following the request of campus authorities.

A video of the same is going viral on social media. SFI and MSF members dressed in while can be seen present in large numbers facing the lone candidate Subramanian who can be seen trying to reason with them but to no avail. Netizens have lashed out at the SFI and MSF who enjoy such power to hold the college to ransom.

Some girls in burqa can also be seen as the demonstrators practise goondaraj.

An X user Abhimanyu Sharma wrote,

@AdvNivedida was not allowed to enter KMCT Law College in Malappuram by Muslim students. Such incidents are becoming common in Kerala. Such incidents are indicative of anti-Hindu sentiment in Kerala. Remember this is a law college. Think about whether these people will become lawyers or judges in the future, can the law be above their identity for them? The biggest thing is that this city situated on the banks of Ponnani river was once under the Hindu rulers. Change in demographics and then any state can be Kerala or Kashmir.”

The BJP candidate took to X to retort to the communal SFI and MSF. She wrote, “Don’t need threats and nothing, this party is different… #Nivedida4Ponnani #ModiKiGuarantee #PhirEkBaarModiSarkar,” while sharing the video of the incident. Nivedita Subramanian is the daughter of late Radha Balakrishnan, who stood up to the Congress in the face of its tyrannical rule during Emergency in Kerala.

Another user wrote,

The BJP has alleged that there is a big conspiracy behind the incident. Earlier, a similar situation occurred in Kollam, where SFI students blocked NDA candidate G Krishnakumar at ITI College. Despite SFI’s protests, he addressed the audience.

The Students Federation of India is a terror-abetting organisation responsible for the death of several Hindus particularly in West Bengal and Kerala where they enjoy a free run. The MSF is the student wing of IUML, a political jihadi organisation that supports the Congress in Kerala.