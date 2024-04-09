Tuesday, April 9, 2024
Main accused in Baba Tarsem Singh murder case killed in encounter with Uttarakhand STF

Nanakmatta Gurdwara's 'karseva' chief Baba Tarsem Singh was shot dead on March 28 by two bike-borne assailants at the Nanakmatta Gurdwara in Udham Singh Nagar.

 The main accused in Baba Tarsem Singh’s murder case was killed in an encounter with Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) in the Bhagwanpur area of Haridwar in the early hours of Tuesday, the state’s top police officer said.

Amarjeet Singh alias Bittu, a shooter with Rs 1 lakh bounty on his head, was killed while his accomplice fled, Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Abhinav Kumar told ANI.

The Uttarakhand STF and Haridwar Police have launched a joint operation to nab the absconding accused, the DGP said.

The police said that more than 16 cases have been registered against Amarjeet Singh.

Earlier on Sunday, the Udham Singh Nagar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) increased the reward amount for both the absconding main accused (shooters), Amarjit Singh and Sarabjit Singh, from Rs 50 thousand to one lakh each.

Three more accused were also arrested in the case. They were allegedly involved in orchestrating the crime by assembling criminals, providing resources, and supplying weapons, police said.

DGP Kumar had said that Uttarakhand Police had taken Baba’s murder as a challenge and the STF and police were constantly looking for both the killers.

The police will deal strictly with the criminals if they commit such heinous crimes in Uttarakhand, the DGP added.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has also kept a constant watch since the Baba Tarsem Singh murder and has given strict instructions to the police to nab the accused.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

