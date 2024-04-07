National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) has issued a notice to the West Bengal government on Saturday in connection with objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Trinamool Congress leader Pijush Panda.

Earlier, the NCBC had issued a notice to the Director General of Police (DGP) of Bengal state calling for action against the TMC leader. But, after the body didn’t receive any response, it has issued a notice to the West Bengal government asking what action has been taken against the accused leader.

Pijush Panda had made “objectionable and casteist” remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning how a person from Teli community, a backwards caste, can perform the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

TMC leader Pijush Panda had attacked PM Modi for inaugurating Ram Mandir despite being an OBC from Teli caste, saying only Brahmins can do so. He also suggested that OBCs like PM Modi should do the job of polishing shoes, saying that with a ‘Teli’ inaugurating Ram Mandir, Brahmins like himself will need to polish shoes.

He had said, “Narendra Modi is arrogant. He is the son of a Teli (the community from which PM Modi hails). How can he inaugurate the Ram Mandir and offer Puja and a Brahmin is not even invited? Then what is the use of the sacred thread of the Brahmins? I am going to send my sacred thread to the Prime Minister’s office. I will polish shoes at the Contai Central Bus stand instead.”

Taking immediate cognizance of this, the National Commission for Backward Classes on 2nd April issued a notice to the Director General of Police (DGP) of Bengal state asking him to take action.

“National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) has found that TMC leader Pijush Panda used objectionable and casteist remarks against PM Modi. Taking the matter seriously, Hansraj Gangaram Aahir, President of the Commission, takes cognizance of the matter and orders a probe into it. The commission seeks a report within 24 hours regarding action taken against him,” read the letter written by the commission to the police chief.

However, the commission didn’t receive any response from the police on the matter. As a result, the National Commission for Backward Classes sent a notice to the West Bengal administration on Saturday. And information has been sought regarding what action has been taken against Pijush Panda in this regard.

Talking about the notices sent to the West Bengal police and the state govt, NCBC Chairman Hansraj Ahir said, “We received a complaint from some of the MP and BJP leaders there (West Bengal) and we immediately sent a notice to the DGP West Bengal asking what action you have taken on this and if he has not yet responded to our office. Yesterday we issued a notice to those people who have made such indecent statements by a person named Panda regarding caste and have disregarded the post of Prime Minister…It is an insult to the OBC…Many people in the OBC category were hurt by such comments and complaints were received. So we sent a notice, yesterday also we have sent a notice, we have sent it to the DM.”

NCBC Chairman Hansraj Ahir said that the body has not received any response on both these notices, adding that another reminder notice will be sent to the TMC-led government on Monday. Ahir said that if the local administration does not take cognizance even after multiple notices and disregards the Commission, then the NCBC will take “strict action” using its constitutional powers.

He hoped that the Bengal administration will not force the commission to take further steps using its legal powers.