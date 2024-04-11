Former Deputy Collector Nisha Bangre, who resigned from her post to contest Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections in 2023, is asking for her job back. Bangre was promised a ticket by the Congress Party but did not get one for the Assembly Elections. Later, the party allegedly promised her ticket in Lok Sabha Elections which also did not happen. Reportedly, Bangre applied to get her job back in January 2024 but the government is yet to reply to the request.

Notably, on 27th March this year, Madhya Pradesh Congress appointed Bangre as chief spokesperson. However, when reporters called her to participate in debates, she told them that she had applied to get her job back and was waiting for a response.

Nisha Bangre was the Deputy Collector of Chhatarpur district. Her husband was posted as SDM in the same region. Bangre was hoping to contest elections on a Congress ticket from Amla constituency in district Betul. However, when her resignation was accepted, Congress gave the ticket from the Amla constituency to Manoj Malve.

Speaking to Dainik Bhaskar, Nisha Bangre said that she kept waiting for an update from Congress over the ticket or any responsibility. As there was no update, her family asked her to apply to get the job back which she did in January 2024. She added Congress promised her ticket for Lok Sabha Elections from Bhind or Tikamgarh constituencies but it did not formulate.

Bangre claimed that there had been instances where civil officers resigned to contest elections but joined back after losing. She said, “I did not even contest elections.” She added that she would keep applying to get the job back as she needs a platform to stay among the public. When asked if she was planning to meet the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh to get her job back, she said as the Model Code of Conduct is in place, he would not be able to take any decision so she would meet him after the elections.

On the question of joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Nisha Bangre said she did not receive any offer from the ruling party.

In the letter in Hindi, she wrote, “From April 1, 2018, I was posted as Deputy Collector in the Madhya Pradesh government. During my tenure, I faithfully and dedicatedly adhered to all the rights, duties, and directives provided by the government administration. I worked diligently to ensure that the rights of the common people and the government’s policies reached the grassroots level. I did not receive any notice or departmental inquiry during my term of service.”

“After resigning, keeping in mind the interests of the nation and the public, I applied to withdraw my resignation to contest in the 2023 Assembly elections as a candidate again on September 12, 2023. However, the resignation was accepted on October 23, 2023. My lawyer was summoned on October 24, 2023, the day of leave. On October 26, 2023, I received the order accepting the resignation through email”, she added.