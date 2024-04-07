On Sunday, April 7, PM Modi heavily criticised Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for his comment saying what do people of Rajasthan have to do with Kashmir. PM Modi was speaking at an election rally in Bihar’s Nawada where he questioned the Congress leader why he thinks Kashmir is not relevant in Rajasthan.

Addressing the crowd, PM Modi said, “The Congress’s national president, and it’s not a small post, said what is the use of talking about (Article) 370 after coming to Rajasthan? I feel ashamed in hearing that. Is Jammu and Kashmir not part of India?”

PM Modi further said, “I felt ashamed listening to it. Congress should listen to me. The youths of Rajasthan and Bihar gave their supreme sacrifice while protecting Jammu and Kashmir. And you are saying ‘Kashmir se kya lena dena’ (what is the relevance of Kashmir). This reflects the mindset of the ‘tukde-tukde gang‘. Should we apologise to these people for using such language? Should we entertain disrespect of those who sacrificed their lives?”

The Prime Minister also highlighted that the Congress party talks a lot about the Constitution, but Baba Saheb Ambedkar’s Constitution was finally implemented by Modi government in Jammu & Kashmir with the abrogation of Article 370.

During his speech, PM Modi also came down heavily on Congress for its recently released manifesto which smacks of appeasement politics. He emphasised that the Congress manifesto is similar to the one released by Muslim League pre-partition.

Earlier, during a political event in Jaipur on Saturday, Mr Kharge, had reacted at a question on scrapping special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

“Arre bhai, yahan ke logon se kya wasta hai (what has it got to do with the people here)?” Mr Kharge was heard replying to a question. He also incorrectly referred to Article 371, instead of Article 370, which the Congress later acknowledge was a slip of tongue.

Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah had also slammed Mr Kharge for his comment on Kashmir. Shah attacked Congress chief for questioning the “relevance” of Kashmir in a Rajasthan rally and said that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India. Shah also said that Congress party’s “Italian culture” is to blame for the party not understanding the very idea of India.