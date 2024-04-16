Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the opposition parties including the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress for using the Ram temple as a ‘political weapon’. PM Modi, in an exclusive interview with the news agency ANI indicated that several videos of AAP jailed leader Arvind Kejriwal are making rounds on social media and that is all just for gaining the public sentiments.

While slamming Congress, the Prime Minister said that the party used the Ram temple as a ‘political weapon’ and now it has been built, “the issue has gone out of their hands”. “When we were not even born, when our party was not even born. At that time, this matter could have been dealt with in the court. There could have been a solution to the problem. When India was divided, then during the time of partition, they could have decided to do so and so. That was not done. Why? Because this is like a weapon in their hands, a weapon for vote bank politics,” Modi said.

“Even, when the case was going on in the court, they tried to delay the judgment of the court. Why? Because for them, it was a political weapon. They kept saying Ram Mandir will be built, they will kill you. It was a way to appease a vote bank. Now what happened? Ram Mandir was built, no untoward incidents happened and that issue has gone out of their hands,” he added accusing Congress and the opposition parties of trying to delay the judgment of the court.

Further, while criticising the Congress for turning down the invitation for the consecration ceremony, Modi said, “You should be proud that the people who have built the Ram Mandir, those who have also struggled for it, they forget all your sins. They come to your house and invite you. And they want to start anew. You also reject them.”

“Then it seems that for you, the vote bank has made you helpless. And because of that vote bank, things like this keep happening. And this… showing someone down, insulting someone, this is their nature,” he was quoted as saying.

When questioned about the opposition’s allegation that the government is exploiting agencies and queries about possible EVM manipulation, he said, “In reality, they are trying to come up with a reason for their defeat. So that blame for defeat is not attributed to them directly.”

“Out of these, not a single law (ED, CBI filing cases) was brought by my government, on the contrary, Election Commission reforms were brought by my Government. Those close to the ‘family’ were made Election Commissioners who later got Rajya Sabha seats and ministries. We (BJP) can’t play at that level,” he added.

In yet another apparent dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi said, “Unfortunately, these days, we see no dedication and accountability for one word. You must have seen old videos of a leader whose every notion is conflicting. When people observe this, they believe the leader is deceiving the public. I just heard a politician declare, “Ek jhatke mein garibi hata dunga (I will eradicate poverty instantly)”. When those who have had the opportunity to be in power for 5-6 decades say this, the country wonders what this man is talking about.”

“I have big plans…kisi ko darne ki zaroorat nahin hai (No one needs to be afraid). My decisions are not made to scare anyone or to diminish anyone. They are made for the overall development of the country,” PM said when asked about his future plans and governance”, he said.

PM Narendra Modi also addressed the criticism of electoral bonds, saying, “Due to electoral bonds you are getting the trail of the money. Which company gave it? How did they give it? Where did they give it? And that is why I say when they (opposition) will think honestly, everyone will regret it (on the Supreme Court decision to scrap electoral bonds).”

He further elaborated on the BJP’s poll pledge of ‘One Nation, One Election’, saying, “One nation, one election is our commitment…Many people have joined forces across the country…Several people have made suggestions to the committee. Very positive and imaginative recommendations have been made. If we can execute this report, the country will reap significant benefits.”

The Prime Minister further spoke about Sanatan Dharma and said that the Congress supports those who spew venom against Sanatan Dharma. “The Congress should be asked why they are sitting with those who are spewing venom about Santana Dharma…People’s anger against the DMK is getting diverted towards the BJP in a positive way,” he said.

The Prime Minister further attacked the so-called ‘North-South divide’, saying, “…seeing India as various pieces is a result of mindlessness for India. Which part of India has the most villages bearing Lord Ram’s name? Tamil Nadu. Diversity is our strength, and we should celebrate it.”

“India is a country of diversity…Viewing India as different units is a result of mindlessness regarding India. Which part of India has the most number of villages associated with Lord Ram’s name? Tamil Nadu…How can you term it a separate (unit)?…There is diversity. An individual from Nagaland will not be like a person from Punjab. A person from Kashmir will not be like a Gujarati. Diversity is our strength, we should celebrate it. India is a bouquet where everyone can see their flower. That is the sentiment which should be harbored,” he could be heard saying.

On the claim that the NDA winning 400 seats in the Lok Sabha would result in changes to the Constitution and the abolition of diversity, PM Modi disputed the notion saying, “We worship diversity. We celebrate it.”

“I don’t understand that on what basis you (Congress) are leveling such allegations against a man who celebrated the Tamil language – the oldest language – at the UN? They have issues when I wear attires from different states. The problem lies with them – they want to cast the country in the same mould. We worship diversity. We celebrate it…We have said, why can’t one become a doctor or an engineer using their mother tongue (curriculum in local languages)? When I speak about the mother tongue, it means I am celebrating it, I am enhancing its greatness. I met young gamers recently. One of them asked me if I had a message for them. I told them – do a thing, wherever you put down your signatures – do it in your mother language. Take that pride (in your mother tongue). I am trying to bring in diversity. If they have to level allegations, what can I do?” he said.