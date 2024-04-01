Kota Ram Baraat attacked: Muslims demand action against 'miscreants disrupting Mosque prayers'

Days after the tensions erupted in Kota’s Kaithun town after the Ram Baraat was attacked from behind when it passed the nearby mosque in Rajasthan, the Muslim community has come together demanding action against the ‘miscreants’ who allegedly disturbed the ongoing prayers in the Mosque.

The Muslims from Kota wrote to the Inspector-general of police in Rajasthan’s Kota demanding action against the anti-social elements responsible for creating a ruckus during the mosque prayers. The Muslims played victim insinuating that the Hindus allegedly disrupted peace during the ongoing prayers at the local Mosque on Friday (29th March). They attempted to justify the communal attack on the Hindu Ram Baraat, videos of which have been making rounds on social media.

On 29th March, tensions erupted in Kota’s Kaithun town after the Ram Baraat was attacked from behind when it passed the nearby mosque. The Hindu devotees who participated in the procession were assaulted and the miscreants vandalized the procession, cut the wiring of the DJ system, and broke a laptop.

As reported earlier, an altercation broke out when the Ram Baraat reached the mosque as the Muslim community tried to stop the DJ claiming that Friday Namaz was going on. However, the organizers of the procession stated that when the Ram Baraat reached there, Namaz was not going on in the mosque. Yet, they had stopped the DJ.

But, when it passed the mosque, it was attacked from behind, and stones were hurled at the Hindu devotees part of the procession. The miscreants also cut the DJ system’s wiring and broke the laptop used to play music over the DJ system.

Outraged by the incident, the Hindu devotees gathered outside the police station and accused several miscreants from the Muslim community of assault and vandalism. During this time, the police resorted to lathi charges to disperse the crowd and bring the situation under control.

Rural SP Karan Sharma said that a Ram Barat (procession) was being taken out in the town on Friday (29th March). It was passing in front of the Mosque. At the same time, Namaz started taking place in the mosque. Amidst this, a dispute broke out regarding the issue of stopping the DJ. Someone removed the DJ’s wires. After this, there was an altercation between both parties, leading to a tense situation in the town.

Notably, on 1st April, the Muslims from the town submitted a letter to the Police claiming that the Hindus deliberately took out the procession during the ongoing prayers. Ladpura head Naeemuddin Guddu said that there is a Madina Mosque in Kaithun. Namaz was taking place in the mosque on Friday afternoon. when the Hindu procession passed from in front of the mosque. “Some people from the Mosque must have objected to the procession given the loud noise of the DJ. But later there was a small scuffle that took place. A young man was beaten near the police station. This has happened for the first ever time in our locality. We demand that peace should prevail. People have been living together for years. Everyone should celebrate their festival in their way, celebrate it together,” Guddu said indirectly blaming Hindus for the altercation.

Kaithun Municipality President Aina Mehak meanwhile opined that whatever happened on 29th March was politically motivated. “I have been in the administration for the past 10 years now. I have never seen something like this happening. Legal action against all those involved should be taken.”