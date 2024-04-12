A month after terrorists attacked the famous Rameswaram cafe in Bengaluru, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has reportedly arrested two primary accused in the case.

As per reports, the apprehended terrorists were identified as bomber Mussavir Hussain Shazib and the mastermind Abdul Mateen Taahaa. They are believed to have been arrested from the States of Assam and West Bengal.

The NIA made the arrests, following a month-long intelligence gathering, investigation and coordinated efforts. The central agency spotted bomber Mussavir Hussain Shazib in a CCTV footage, where he and Mateen Taahaa were seen purchasing a cap before committing the crime.

#BREAKING: Rameswaram café blast accused detained by NIA pic.twitter.com/qkYAu5MJ7w — Akshita Nandagopal (@Akshita_N) April 12, 2024

Mussavir Hussain Shazib is a native of Karnataka and has been on the radar of the NIA in connection to terror outfits in Malenadu region. The bomber in the Rameshwaram blast case is also linked to other terrorists such as Shariq, Mateen, and Musabir.

Reportedly, he has a history of involvement in terror activities. In order to evader arrest, Mussavir changed is SIM cards frequently and started using a basic phone. The NIA has obtained crucial information about his identity, address, and history.

Earlier it was reported by News18 that Rameshwaram cafe blast terrorists could be in touch with foreign handlers. According to the report, foreign funding is the new trend among terrorists and they are possibly using the cryptocurrency transfer route to fund their activities.

The sources also claimed that crowded places are more likely to be their targets to create panic in public.