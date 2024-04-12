Friday, April 12, 2024
HomeNews ReportsNIA makes major breakthrough in Rameshwaram cafe blast case, nabs bomber Mussavir and mastermind...
CrimeEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

NIA makes major breakthrough in Rameshwaram cafe blast case, nabs bomber Mussavir and mastermind Abdul

The central agency spotted bomber Mussavir Hussain Shazib in a CCTV footage, where he and Mateen Taahaa were seen purchasing a cap before committing the crime.

OpIndia Staff
NIA makes major breakthrough in Rameshwaram cafe blast case, nabs bomber Mussavir and mastermind Abdul
Mussavir Hussain Shazib and Abdul Mateen Taahaa, images via X
11

A month after terrorists attacked the famous Rameswaram cafe in Bengaluru, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has reportedly arrested two primary accused in the case.

As per reports, the apprehended terrorists were identified as bomber Mussavir Hussain Shazib and the mastermind Abdul Mateen Taahaa. They are believed to have been arrested from the States of Assam and West Bengal.

The NIA made the arrests, following a month-long intelligence gathering, investigation and coordinated efforts. The central agency spotted bomber Mussavir Hussain Shazib in a CCTV footage, where he and Mateen Taahaa were seen purchasing a cap before committing the crime.

Mussavir Hussain Shazib is a native of Karnataka and has been on the radar of the NIA in connection to terror outfits in Malenadu region. The bomber in the Rameshwaram blast case is also linked to other terrorists such as Shariq, Mateen, and Musabir.

Reportedly, he has a history of involvement in terror activities. In order to evader arrest, Mussavir changed is SIM cards frequently and started using a basic phone. The NIA has obtained crucial information about his identity, address, and history.

Earlier it was reported by News18 that Rameshwaram cafe blast terrorists could be in touch with foreign handlers. According to the report, foreign funding is the new trend among terrorists and they are possibly using the cryptocurrency transfer route to fund their activities.

The sources also claimed that crowded places are more likely to be their targets to create panic in public.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsMussavir Hussain Shazib, Abdul Mateen Taahaa,
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

‘Rip you apart’ comment by SC judge Ahsanuddin Amanullah in Patanjali misleading ads case enrages present and former judges

OpIndia Staff -

‘After central forces leave, you will be left here with our forces’: TMC MLA intimidates voters ahead of elections, hints at ‘Khela’ of violence...

OpIndia Staff -

[email protected]: CBI creates email ID for Sandeshkhali residents to register complaints of crimes against women & land grabbing cases

OpIndia Staff -

Sandeshkhali: BJP worker’s house burnt down allegedly by TMC workers, disaster relief sarees distributed among women with threats to kill if they don’t vote...

OpIndia Staff -

Pune: Police unearth Rs 4 crore online sharing trading fraud racket in Pimpri Chinchwad, Junaid, Salman, Abdul, Arif and Taufik arrested

OpIndia Staff -

Mumbai: Naim Qureshi slaughters cow in Kashigao area ahead of Eid, detained, search underway for two other involved

OpIndia Staff -

Someone with ‘Ram’ in his name asked people to keep quiet when Sanatan Dharma was insulted: Rohan Gupta who left Congress and joined BJP

OpIndia Staff -

UK: Over 50 children were sexually abused by paedophile catholic monks on holy Caldey Island for decades, no action taken against the accused

OpIndia Staff -

‘That’s low, poor marketing taste’: Canadian brand Dbrand faces backlash after posting rude, derogatory comment on an Indian customer’s name

OpIndia Staff -

Wikipedia distorts history: Claims Pakistan’s first law minister JN Mandal returned to India for his son’s illness, does not mention his concerns about anti-Hindu...

Raju Das -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com