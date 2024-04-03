Wednesday, April 3, 2024
Ranveer Singh reunites with Johnny Sins in a spoof of teleshopping ads from 90s, draws attention towards men’s sexual health: Watch

OpIndia Staff
Ranveer Singh reunites with Johnny Sins in a parody ad of 1990s teleshopping ads, draws attention to Men's Sexual health
Ranveer Singh reunites with Johnny Sins in a parody ad of 1990s teleshopping ads, draws attention to Men's Sexual health (Image Source - Bold Care/India Today)
9

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has reunited with adult star Johnny Sins for a parody advertisement promoting Men’s Sexual Health. The new ad is a parody of the popular 90s teleshopping ads for the Sexual health and wellness brand, ‘Bold Care’. 

In this comic ad, Ranveer, the brand ambassador for Bold Care, features as a show presenter of an infomercial. In the 2-minute ad, Johnny Sins is seen playing the character of a ‘satisfied customer’ and as ‘Johnny Science’, an expert. 

The commercial ad addresses the issues of men’s sexual performance. Using props, writing style, and costumes of the bygone era, it takes a dig at the old teleshopping ads that were popular in the 1990s. 

Using numerous sexual innuendos, Ranveer as a presenter raises awareness about erectile dysfunction, offering his brand’s ‘chamatkari formula’ for various issues men suffer from and improve their sexual health. 

The creative team behind the ad includes Tanmay Bhat, Devaiah Bopanna, and their team, with direction from Ayappa KM.

The advertisement has taken the internet by storm. Several social media users said it is a bold step by the Bollywood actor, breaking barriers while some users expressed shock. 

Popular YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani reacted to the brand’s Instagram post saying, “Man you can play biopic of any random person on this earth.”

One X user wrote, “Wait what? Is this for real? What’s your opinion on this advertisement? Ranveer Singh x Johnny Sins.”

Another user wrote, “I think the way things are folding, Johnny Sins might be cast as lead actor in one of the Bollywood movies.”

Ranveer-Johnny Sins had previously collaborated for the same sexual wellness brand, Bold Care in which Singh assumed the role of Johnny’s brother-in-law in a classic Indian television daily soap. He is seen solving Johnny Sins’ sex problem in the hilarious saas-bahu parody. 

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

