Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has reunited with adult star Johnny Sins for a parody advertisement promoting Men’s Sexual Health. The new ad is a parody of the popular 90s teleshopping ads for the Sexual health and wellness brand, ‘Bold Care’.

In this comic ad, Ranveer, the brand ambassador for Bold Care, features as a show presenter of an infomercial. In the 2-minute ad, Johnny Sins is seen playing the character of a ‘satisfied customer’ and as ‘Johnny Science’, an expert.

The commercial ad addresses the issues of men’s sexual performance. Using props, writing style, and costumes of the bygone era, it takes a dig at the old teleshopping ads that were popular in the 1990s.

Using numerous sexual innuendos, Ranveer as a presenter raises awareness about erectile dysfunction, offering his brand’s ‘chamatkari formula’ for various issues men suffer from and improve their sexual health.

The creative team behind the ad includes Tanmay Bhat, Devaiah Bopanna, and their team, with direction from Ayappa KM.

Latest from moonshot for Boldcare. Wrote this with @thetanmay, @puneet__chadha, @VishalDayama and Deep Joshi. Featuring superstars Ranveer Singh and Johnny Sins. Directed by Ayappa. Biggest thanks to @oneandonlyrk, Rajat and everyone at Boldcare. pic.twitter.com/sXByaq0YQc — Devaiah Bopanna (@devaiahPB) April 3, 2024

The advertisement has taken the internet by storm. Several social media users said it is a bold step by the Bollywood actor, breaking barriers while some users expressed shock.

Popular YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani reacted to the brand’s Instagram post saying, “Man you can play biopic of any random person on this earth.”

Ranveer Singh and Johnny Sins redefine collaboration with boldness and absolute perfection! 🚀 #InvestWithLemonn pic.twitter.com/zV8crKctua — Shruti Singh💯FB (@Sam_Singh07) April 3, 2024

Bold Care's ad with Ranveer Singh and Johnny Sins is pure dynamite! 🔥 #BoldCare pic.twitter.com/OdcmZpaPAY — Mohit patel (@Mohitpatelmp19) April 3, 2024

One X user wrote, “Wait what? Is this for real? What’s your opinion on this advertisement? Ranveer Singh x Johnny Sins.”

Ranveer Singh x Johnny Sins#RanveerSingh #JohnnySins pic.twitter.com/lM4saGU1HT — CHIRAG TALWAR (@Chiragtalwar23) April 3, 2024

Another user wrote, “I think the way things are folding, Johnny Sins might be cast as lead actor in one of the Bollywood movies.”

I think the way things are folding, Johnny Sins might be casted as lead actor in one of the Bollywood movie😅pic.twitter.com/jjUKRT4HRF — Sujeet Suman (@sujeetsuman1991) April 3, 2024

I hope the Milords will check claims of Johnny sins and ranveer singh with the same level of interest as they did with Patanjali Baba Ramdev pic.twitter.com/HCFEGtzMLh — Yanika_Lit (@LogicLitLatte) April 3, 2024

Ranveer-Johnny Sins had previously collaborated for the same sexual wellness brand, Bold Care in which Singh assumed the role of Johnny’s brother-in-law in a classic Indian television daily soap. He is seen solving Johnny Sins’ sex problem in the hilarious saas-bahu parody.