Ranveer Singh and Johnny Sins teamed up for a remarkable advertisement promoting a sexual health and wellness brand. In this comic ad, Ranveer, the brand ambassador for Bold Care, assumes the role of Johnny’s brother-in-law in a classic Indian television daily soap, addressing men’s sexual performance issues.

The scene unfolds with Ranveer attempting to prevent his sister-in-law from leaving, as a dejected Johnny stands beside him. She discloses her intention to leave due to Johnny’s difficulties in the bedroom.

The narrative takes a dramatic turn akin to a television serial, with the sister-in-law accidentally falling off from the balcony. In a quick-thinking moment, Ranveer tosses Johnny a box of medications to aid his performance. Johnny promptly takes a pill and miraculously manages to satisfy his wife before they reach the ground safely.

Ranveer concludes the video by promoting the efficacy of the medication. The hilarious skit has left viewers in stitches, demonstrating the effectiveness of the brand’s message.

The advertisement has taken the internet by storm. Several social media users were amused to see the team of Ranveer Singh and Porn actor Johnny Sins in an advertisement based on an Indian daily soap.

“Ranveer Singh and johnny Sins in an Ad,” wrote an X user.

Ranveer Singh and johnny Sins in an Ad 🤣🤣🤣🤣

However, another X user appreciated the actor’s willingness to address bold topics like men’s sexual health and display the courage to be a part of such a campaign.

Ranveer Singh's willingness to address taboo topics like men's sexual health is a commendable display of courage. Let's appreciate his efforts in promoting awareness 👏👏

The advertisement was launched as a part of the #TakeBoldCareOfHer campaign. In a press release, Ranveer said, “I’m committed to leveraging my influence to raise awareness and enact positive change. The Bold Care campaign isn’t just talk; it’s a cause I deeply resonate with, aiming to revolutionize how we approach men’s sexual health, with a goal of practical solutions and impacting millions of lives nationwide.”

Rajat Jadhav, Co-Founder of Bold Care, added, “With #TakeBoldCareofHer, our objective is to combat the stigma surrounding men’s sexual health in India. We’ve always aimed to pioneer this category and spark candid discussions on sexual health. Our mission is to empower men to tackle their sexual health challenges through scientifically proven solutions.”