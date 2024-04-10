On Wednesday (10th April), former Indian cricketer and coach Ravi Shastri posted a picture of himself in a bathrobe on his social media handle. Ravi Shastri’s new post has surprised his fans who are praising the former coach of the Indian men’s cricket team.

In the caption of his post, the stylish former cricketer wrote, “I am hottie, I am naughty, I am sixty.”

I am hottie, I am naughty, I am sixtyyyy 🥵 pic.twitter.com/oHBQw3WoIf — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) April 10, 2024

In the picture shared by Ravi Shastri, he is seen wearing a blue bathrobe. 61-year-old Ravi Shastri is currently working as a commentator and expert in IPL 2024. The photo posted by Ravi Shastri went viral in no time. With more than 5 lakh views, more than 20 thousand likes, 2200 plus shares and more than a thousand comments, the picture of the former Indian cricketer became a social media sensation within a few hours.

As if this was not enough, Ravi Shastri posted another picture in the same attire. In the caption of this photo, he wrote, “Does this photo qualify as a thirst trap?” This photo got more than 360000 views, more than 9000 likes, over 500 reshares and almost 500 comments. Some of his fans mistakenly believed it was his birthday and began congratulating him on the occasion. However, he was born on 27th May 1962, so today is not his birthday.

Does this photo qualify as a thirst trap? 🤨 pic.twitter.com/QXdpwFJdyC — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) April 10, 2024

In the caption of the third photo, Ravi Shastri wrote, “Your girl doesn’t need to see my face to know it’s me.” In this photo, he is hiding his face with a towel.

Your girl doesn’t need to see my face to know it's me 👀 😎 pic.twitter.com/RkvUAs1RMu — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) April 10, 2024

After this post by Ravi Shastri, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag also posted a commercial advertisement for Make My Trip in which both Virender Sehwag ad Ravi Shastri are seen endorsing app. Interestingly, the latest series of advertisements by the ‘Make My Trip’ are made in such a way that the face of the celebrity is not revealed. Actor Jackie Shroff and director Prabhu Deva are already seen in two such advertisements. In the caption of the post, Virender Sehwag wrote, “Ravi bhai was saying ‘let’s also take off the bathrobe’.

Ravi bhai bol rahe the ‘Bathrobe bhi utaar dete hai’ 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/MUJbqQEb3X — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 10, 2024

Ravi Shastri took over as the head coach of the Indian team in 2017. Rahul Dravid became the head coach of the Indian team after the T20 World Cup 2021. From 1981 to 1992, Shastri played 80 Tests and 150 ODIs, in which he scored a total of 7000 international runs and 272 international wickets. After playing his last international match in 1992, Shastri made his debut as a TV commentator in 1995. Since then, he has been in the role of commentator barring his stint as the coach of the Indian cricket team.