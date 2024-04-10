Wednesday, April 10, 2024
HomeNews ReportsRavi Shastri's 'thirst trap' posts go viral: Former Indian cricketer and coach is 'sixty...
CricketEditor's picksNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Ravi Shastri’s ‘thirst trap’ posts go viral: Former Indian cricketer and coach is ‘sixty and hottie’

Sharing his picture in a bathrobe, Ravi Shashtri, with his characteristic carefree attitude and rakish debonair, tweeted, "I am hottie, I am naughty, I am sixty.".

OpIndia Staff
Ravi Shastri posted stylish photos on social media
Ravi Shastri posted stylish photos on social media. Image Source: x handle of Ravi Shastri
11

On Wednesday (10th April), former Indian cricketer and coach Ravi Shastri posted a picture of himself in a bathrobe on his social media handle. Ravi Shastri’s new post has surprised his fans who are praising the former coach of the Indian men’s cricket team.

In the caption of his post, the stylish former cricketer wrote, “I am hottie, I am naughty, I am sixty.”

In the picture shared by Ravi Shastri, he is seen wearing a blue bathrobe. 61-year-old Ravi Shastri is currently working as a commentator and expert in IPL 2024. The photo posted by Ravi Shastri went viral in no time. With more than 5 lakh views, more than 20 thousand likes, 2200 plus shares and more than a thousand comments, the picture of the former Indian cricketer became a social media sensation within a few hours.

As if this was not enough, Ravi Shastri posted another picture in the same attire. In the caption of this photo, he wrote, “Does this photo qualify as a thirst trap?” This photo got more than 360000 views, more than 9000 likes, over 500 reshares and almost 500 comments. Some of his fans mistakenly believed it was his birthday and began congratulating him on the occasion. However, he was born on 27th May 1962, so today is not his birthday.

In the caption of the third photo, Ravi Shastri wrote, “Your girl doesn’t need to see my face to know it’s me.” In this photo, he is hiding his face with a towel.

After this post by Ravi Shastri, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag also posted a commercial advertisement for Make My Trip in which both Virender Sehwag ad Ravi Shastri are seen endorsing app. Interestingly, the latest series of advertisements by the ‘Make My Trip’ are made in such a way that the face of the celebrity is not revealed. Actor Jackie Shroff and director Prabhu Deva are already seen in two such advertisements. In the caption of the post, Virender Sehwag wrote, “Ravi bhai was saying ‘let’s also take off the bathrobe’.

Ravi Shastri took over as the head coach of the Indian team in 2017. Rahul Dravid became the head coach of the Indian team after the T20 World Cup 2021. From 1981 to 1992, Shastri played 80 Tests and 150 ODIs, in which he scored a total of 7000 international runs and 272 international wickets. After playing his last international match in 1992, Shastri made his debut as a TV commentator in 1995. Since then, he has been in the role of commentator barring his stint as the coach of the Indian cricket team.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

‘False narrative to influence judiciary in favour of Umar Khalid’: After AltNews and others, Prosecutor names Teesta Setalvad, Aakar Patel, Swati Chaturvedi and more

OpIndia Staff -

Income Tax officials uncover plan to bring Rs 200 crore from Dubai for a Tamil Nadu-based political party ahead of LS elections

OpIndia Staff -

Who is Rasika, who extended support to Umar Khalid in WhatsApp chats ‘as a Hindu’: Chat read out by prosecutor in court and anti-CAA...

OpIndia Staff -

“DMK immersed in arrogance of power”: PM Modi comes to the defence of Annamalai after “joker” jibe by DMK’s Dayanidhi Maran

ANI -

“AAP neck deep into corruption”: Delhi Minister with 7 portfolios Raaj Kumar Anand resigns from Kejriwal cabinet and quits AAP

OpIndia Staff -

Jain Acharya Lokesh of Ahimsa Vishwa Bharati honoured with the American Presidential Award

ANI -

“It is astounding”: Calcutta HC bars West Bengal police from arresting NIA officials in Bhupatinagar case, slams police for adding baseless charges

OpIndia Staff -

China, not India, interfered in 2019 and 2021 Canada elections, says Canadian panel probing charges of foreign interference

OpIndia Staff -

Calcutta HC orders court-monitored CBI probe into sexual assault, land grabbing allegations against TMC leaders in Sandeshkhali, instructs to launch portal to file complaints

OpIndia Staff -

‘Do this in a hijab’: Christians outraged after Rihanna’s ‘sexy nun’ photoshoot for Interview, singer had earlier apologised to Muslims

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com