On Friday (5th April), AAP’s Sanjay Singh who was granted bail by the Supreme Court a couple of days ago, addressed the press meeting to allege BJP’s involvement in Delhi’s liquor scam. Singh who was arrested in October 2023 in the liquor scam case stated on Friday that the liquor scam has been done by BJP.

“Today, I am present here in front of you to tell you how the conspiracy was made to arrest Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal… I will also reveal that this liquor scam has been done by the BJP. The senior leaders of the BJP are involved in this,” he could be heard saying.

Singh also pointed out the alleged involvement of Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy, the sitting MP for Ongole in Andhra Pradesh, who left the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) to join the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). Singh said that Reddy was ‘close’ to the Prime Minister and hence, his alleged involvement in the liquor scam case stands crucial.

“What is the relation of a man whom ED is saying is involved in a liquor scam, with the Prime Minister? He is contesting elections from TDP and is seeking votes by putting the picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi…BJP and ED call him a scamster and he is seeking votes from people using the picture of Prime Minister,” he said.

He also alleged that the Enforcement Directorate ‘forced’ Reddy’s son, Raghav to take Arvind Kejriwal’s name in the case in exchange for bail. Raghav was arrested by the ED for his involvement in the Delhi excise policy case, but he later turned approver in the case and secured bail.

Singh, during the press meeting on Friday, alleged that the ED had been working in favor of the BJP and that it had deliberately trapped now arrested Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. “From 10th February to 16th July, seven statements of Raghav Magunta were taken. In six of the seven statements, he does not say anything against Arvind Kejriwal, but in the seventh statement on 16th July, he changes his stance and becomes a part of the conspiracy and gives a statement against Arvind Kejriwal. After 5 months of torture, he changed his statement and stood against Arvind Kejriwal,” he said.

“Those six statements (of Raghav Magunta) and two statements of his father were removed and the ED said that we do not trust it. The 9 statements that were not against Arvind Kejriwal were removed by ED. In these 9 statements, there was no name of Arvind Kejriwal but after 5 months of jail, they were forced to take Arvind Kejriwal’s name. ED also conducted raids on Magunta Reddy and Raghav Magunta. Magunta Reddy also has a picture with PM Modi. He gave a statement against Arvind Kejriwal and AAP on 16th July and he was given bail on 18th July,” he added.

Sanjay Singh violates his bail terms

It is important to note here that, Singh while addressing a press meeting on 5th April has violated the conditions put forth by the Supreme Court while granting him the bail. The Supreme Court on 3rd April accepted the bail bond and imposed certain conditions on Sanjay Singh. The first condition was that he furnish his itinerary through email and keep his Google location on if he intends to leave Delhi, NCR.

Interestingly, the second crucial condition imposed by the Supreme Court was that Singh would not speak to the media regarding the liquor scam and his role in the case. However, Singh chose to address the media and further blatantly link the BJP to the liquor scam ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The court has also imposed conditions, including the requirement that he surrenders his passport, not leave the country, provide his mobile number to the IO, and cooperate with the inquiry.

The ED imprisoned Sanjay Singh in October last year in connection with the Delhi Excise policy money laundering case. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also been apprehended and kept in judicial custody until the 15th of April. Manish Sisodia is also in judicial detention in this matter.