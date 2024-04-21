Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who is currently lodged in Delhi’s Mandoli jail, has written to the Ministry of Home Affairs and expressed a desire to participate in the ongoing investigation into the alleged Delhi Excise Policy Scam.

In his letter to the Home Ministry, Chandrasekhar allegedly included screenshots of conversations between him and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders including former Delhi minister Satyendra Jain and Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal. He also claims to have included screenshots of his conversations with BRS MLA Kavitha, who is currently in judicial custody in the excise policy scam case.

As per reports, the conversation between the conman and political leaders was about the details of the cash exchange. They used the “Ghee Tin” codeword for one crore cash. Chandrasekhar claimed that his employees collected cash from Hyderabad on Kavitha’s instructions and the money was then transferred to Delhi and Goa. Sukesh further added that the conversation would provide ample evidence against Kavitha, Satyendra Jain and Kejriwal in the alleged scam.

This is not the first time Chandrasekhar has made such claims. In April 2023, it was reported that he released chats with Kavitha and others. He frequently referred to Kavitha as his ‘Akka’ (older sister) in the messages. The messages unveiled the conversation about 15 crores which are referred to as ’15 kg ghee’ by them. “Bro ghee tin ready,” he told the politician. “Full na,” Kavitha inquired to which he assured her that it is indeed 15 kg.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar said that 1 kg ghee means Rupee 1 crore, a codeword allegedly used to talk about money given to TRS by AAP. He had claimed that Kejriwal gave instructions for the delivery of Rs 15 crore to the TRS office, referring to it as 15 kg ghee.

He claimed that his disclosure will reveal the connection between AAP, TRS, and the infamous South Block, asserting, “The chat screenshot will show how the leader of TRS instructs the delivery of 15 crores @ 15 kg ghee to an associate Arun Pillai who kept the boxes of cash in a black Range Rover Sport 6060 with an MLC sticker on the front windshield parked inside the TRS headquarters.”

Who is Sukesh Chandrasekhar

Sukesh Chandrasekhar is a conman who is being investigated by the Delhi Police in connection with an alleged Rs 215 crore criminal conspiracy, embezzlement, and extortion case. The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police had previously filed an FIR against Chandrasekhar for allegedly defrauding the spouses of erstwhile Ranbaxy promoters Shivinder Singh and Malvinder Singh of Rs 215 crore.

Arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

On 21st March, ED went to Arvind Kejriwal’s residence in the evening for questioning. Later, he was arrested by the investigating agency in the Delhi Excise Policy Scam. Kejriwal was presented in the court the next day where ED got his custody till 28th March. AAP has claimed that Kejriwal’s arrest was politically motivated and illegal. However, his appeal in the court for interim relief was rejected.

Delhi Excise Policy Scam

In November 2021, the Delhi Government introduced a new liquor policy. In June 2022, the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee filed a complaint against the new Delhi Excise policy. In July 2022, the Chief Secretary of Delhi flagged the anomalies in the policy. Delhi LG requested CBI to initiate a probe and ED joined the investigation by registering a matter under PMLA. Since then, multiple arrests have been made including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and hid former deputy Manish Sisodia.