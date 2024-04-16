On Monday, 15th April, temple activist and president of Indic Collective Trust, TR Ramesh sent a notice to the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department to clear encroachments on Sri Arunachaleswarar Temple in Tiruvannamalai and take action against encroachers.

Ramesh, in his notice to the HR&CE department’s commissioner and joint commissioner alongside the principal secretary of Tamil Nadu government’s tourism, culture and religious endowments department, pointed out the encroachment of Hindu temples—Sri Elaiyanar Temple and Sri Idumbanar Temple—in Tirvannamalai, negligence of HR&CE department officials in protecting the temples. He said that these two temples have now gone “missing”.

“Blatant and chronic encroachments of Hindu Temples and Endowments in Tiruvannamalai town – Criminal dereliction of duties by the authorities in the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department in their failure to protect the properties – Two temples – Sri Elaiyanar Temple and Sri Idumbanar Temple in Tiruvannamalai have been effaced from their sites by the encroachers – These two temples are now missing – Lands belonging to Sri Ekambareswarar Temple near Ayyan Kulam, Tiruvannamalai and the temple precincts themselves are encroached the Amman Sannati of the said temple destroyed and Amman Deity missing – More Hindu Endowment lands brazenly encroached,” the notice reads.

Ramesh further called upon the authorities to file criminal complaints against those involved in encroaching on the temples and arrest them. He also asked the authorities to take steps to collect all dues and recover and restore all Tiruvannamalai temples and endowment lands and sites so encroached in the State of Tamil Nadu.

Moreover, the president of Temple Worshippers Society sought action against HR&CE department officials who failed to perform their duty and protect the temples from encroachment.

“Section 79-B of the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Act, 1959 not invoked and the encroachers not arrested You are now called upon to cause the arrest of the encroachers by making appropriate criminal complaints, take steps to collect all dues, recover all Tiruvannamalai temples and endowment lands and sites so encroached in the State of Tamil Nadu, restore them to the concerned temples and endowments and further initiate departmental and criminal proceedings against those officials in the Department who had failed to take credible steps to recover the said encroached properties and to collect their due income in the last 30 years – Notice issued,” TR Ramesh added in the notice.

In an X post, Ramesh informed about the notice he sent to the concerned authorities and also shared some visuals of the temples encroached in Tiruvannamalai.

Highlighting the significance of Sri Arunachaleswarar Temple, he wrote, “Sri Arunachaleswarar Temple in foothills of Tiruvannamalai is an extraordinarily important heritage temple in Tamil Nadu. Repeatedly plundered and targeted by Milechas – restoration of this temple owes a lot to Hoysala Kings, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s Maratta warriors and Vijaynagar kings.”

The temple activist added that this temple has been controlled by the Tamil Nadu HR&CE department since 13th December 1951. “This temple is controlled by #FRAUD by the @tnhrcedept and shamelessly so from 13.12.1951. The town of Tiruvannamalai has many Hindu endowments dedicated to this temple. These endowments have very valuable landed properties. Most of them are under chronic encroachment and hostile occupation. In the last 30 years or more the misfits in the @tnhrcedept have been watching the encroachments grow and the taking place of illegal constructions of shops and houses in temple and endowment lands,” Ramesh added in his X post.

He further highlighted that two temples have gone “missing” and the Devi Sannathi in Sri Ekambareswarar Temple has been demolished with houses built there. The encroachment extends to 23000 square feet of the temple land.

“Two temples have gone missing right in middle of town. The Devi Sannathi in Sri Ekambareswarar Temple, Tiruvannamalai demolished and houses built there and in about 23,000 sq. ft land of that temple. Unbelievable atrocities that happened under the “watchful” eyes of the very honest @tnhrcedept officials in Tiruvannamalai Temple Town,” Ramesh stated while accusing the HRCE department officials of doing “nothing” in the matter in last 30 years.

Drawing attention towards the level of encroachment of Hindu temples in Tiruvannamalai, Ramesh shared videos and photos of the encroached temple land. “Unbelievable encroachment of about 25,000 sq. ft of Sri Ekambareswarar temple precincts and land – This temple is next to Ayyan Kualam – a huge water body of Tiruvannamalai temple – unscrupulous people in that area have built houses within the temple – the Goddess sanatti demolished – The Goddess Murti gone missing. Shameless people – colluding officials,” Ramesh said.

In the next post in the thread, TR Ramesh mentioned Sri Ilayanar Temple and Sri Idumbanar Temple which have allegedly gone missing and shops have been constructed at the temple site.

“Two temples – Sri Ilayanar Temple and Sri Idumbanar Temple – gone missing in Tiruvannamalai – shops have sprung up in the places where these temples were there. This @tnhrcedept should be legally booted out of our Hindu Temples to protect the temples and their properties. Shops, lodges, houses have come in lands where ancient temples were thriving and in the Hindu endowment lands in Tiruvannamalai,” Ramesh posted.

Notably, the Arunachaleswarar Temple is one of the Pancha Bhoota Stalams (five sacred temples) that represent the five essential elements of life, namely Earth, Fire, Water, Air, and Sky. It is one of the most revered Shaivite temples that represents the element Fire. Lord Shiva is worshipped here as the Agni Lingam. The Shiva Purana lists the four most sacred places where one can gain salvation. Arunachaleswarar Temple at Tiruvannamalai is one of them.