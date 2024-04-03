A case of non-payment of transport operators who joined Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on 12th December of last year has come to light. The matter transpired at Anupshahr in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr where the victim drivers sought payment of pending dues worth lakhs of rupees. Furthermore, they also accused the people associated with the yatra of threatening them with abduction and murder for demanding the money owed.

According to container manager Udayveer Singh quoted by Bhaskar, approximately three months ago, he, along with around 25 other individuals, was hired for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra with Rahul Gandhi, by transporters Manoj Kumar and Anil Kaushik in Delhi.

One driver revealed, “We went to Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra rally of the Congress party. However, we are gathered here because we never received our payment. We should get our due and if it doesn’t happen then we would have to choose the path of justice. There are lakhs of rupees to be paid.”

A person named Moti Singh narrated, “We arrived here because they took our vehicle during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and failed to reimburse us. We talked to one another. Rs 3 lakh 50 thousand is my outstanding amount from Congress party. Our vehicles were utilized through Manoj Singh who is from Delhi-Haridwar transport. They told us there were no balances due and added that the people who are behind on their payments will take it from us and if you have the ability then try and stop. They also threatened to take our containers.”

The complainant mentioned that the accused issued them death threats and warned, “We will kidnap you from your house and kill you. You don’t know who we are.” He restated that if the drivers fail to get compensated, they will file a lawsuit.

Another driver named Satendra stated, “A payment of Rs 1 lakh is owed. They refused to remunerate us. They directed us to take out our containers and get the amount. I requested them to pay me the money and asked them to settle the amount ten days later. They want us to remove our containers. Eight to ten containers were also removed but the cheques which were provided by them actually bounced. If the situation persists then we will approach the courts.”

A request letter has been filed in Anupshahr police station regarding taking action against both the accused transport operators and providing the pending money, on behalf of Moti Singh. The police station-in-charge also confirmed the same.

On 16th March, Rahul Gandhi, the Congress scion, concluded his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra which commenced on 14 January 2024 from Thoubal in Manipura, the foot march he had started immediately after the party had lost three of the four states in the assembly elections last year. The movement led by Rahul Gandhi was an extension of the party’s longstanding agenda driven by divisive politics and hate speeches. Similar to its prequel Bharat Jodo Yatra, there were numerous attempts to widen the rifts in Indian society, even resorting to purposeful fabrications and disinformation.