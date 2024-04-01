Monday, April 1, 2024
‘They killed a lion after caging him’: UP police take action against constable Fayaz Khan for hailing gangster Mukhtar Ansari, says ‘will be suspended after ECI nod’

"The information received from the SHO (Station House Officer) of the BKT police station makes it clear that Fayaz Khan violated the social media policy of the UP police," he emphasised.

OpIndia Staff
‘They killed a lion after caging him’: UP police take action against constable Fayaz Khan for hailing gangster Mukhtar Ansari, says ‘will be suspended after ECI nod’
Mukhtar Ansari, Whatsapp Status of Fayaz Khan, image via HT
10

On Sunday (31st March), the Uttar Pradesh police initiated disciplinary action against its constable Fayaz Khan for hailing deceased Mukhtar Ansari on social media.

Despite being a part of law enforcement, Khan had openly extended his support to the mafia-don after his death.

In screenshots that surfaced on social media, the police constable had written, “The parents and grandparents of those people whose pants would turn wet on hearing the roar of a lion…They are now hailing the Baba and singing his praises”

Screengrab of the WhatsApp status of Fayaz Khan, image via x/ RealBababanaras

“He will also remain forever in the hearts of people. Dear heart, don’t feel sad about his death. None had the power to fight him face to face. They killed the lion deceitfully after putting him in a cage. Good bye, the lion of Purvanchal. #Mukhtar_Ansari,” Khan had posted.

When the screenshots went viral on social media, the Lucknow police immediately swung into action and initiated disciplinary proceedings against the police constable.

While speaking about the matter, DCP (North) Abhijeet Shanker “On 31st March 2024, the matter came to light through social media that constable Fayaz Khan, posted at the BKT (Bakshi-ka-Talab) police station, uploaded a WhatsApp status in support of Mukhtar Ansari.”

“The information received from the SHO (Station House Officer) of the BKT police station makes it clear that Fayaz Khan violated the social media policy of the UP police. A letter has been sent to the Election Commission of India (ECI) with regards to his suspension,” he emphasised.

“On receiving permission from ECI, the accused police constable will be suspended,” the DCP further added. OpIndia had previously reported how thousands of Muslims had gathered and chanted slogans in support of gangster Mukhtar Ansari during his funeral in Ghazipur.

