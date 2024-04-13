Saturday, April 13, 2024
HomeNews ReportsUttarakhand: Kids taught namaz in the name of Eid event at play school, parents...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Uttarakhand: Kids taught namaz in the name of Eid event at play school, parents and Hindu outfits protest, principal denies accusations

After the video came out, several parents contacted the Roorkee police station and filed a complaint against the school

OpIndia Staff
Image from OpIndia Hindi
Image via OpIndia Hindi
8

On 10th April, a playschool in Roorkee, Uttarakhand organised an event on Eid al-Fitr where small children were taught how to read namaz, the videos of which became viral on social media. Now, parents of the students have filed a police complaint and accused the institution of coercing the impressionable minds of young kids. However, the school has refuted the allegations.

The matter pertained to the Learning Ladder Play School located in the Civil Lines area in Roorkee. Two female teachers were observed wearing hijabs and offering namaz in front of the little kids in the footage. The Learning Ladder is written on the t-shirts of the pupils witnessed sitting in the clip. A small girl is also donning a hijab in the 14-second video.

After the video came out, several parents contacted the Roorkee police station. Speaking to the media, the parent of a student at the school stated that his daughter had been present when namaz was being taught. He added that they contacted the school administration but they brushed it off as a program. He further asked why his daughter was taught namaz when she was a Hindu. According to him, no such event had been planned in the previous three years, but it happened this time. He informed that he submitted a police report and requested that a case be launched in the matter.

The workers of Bajrang Dal and Vishva Hindu Parishad also protested against the occurrence. A complainant pointed out that the purpose of the school is to educate students, not to convert them. He asserted there was a jihadist conspiracy being supported by the institution. Another person charged that the school is manipulating the kids to perform namaz. OpIndia also spoke to Ruchi Handa, Principal of Learning Ladder School in this matter.

“The school organized an Eid Milan event for Upper KG children on 10th April 2024. The parents were also given this notification beforehand. The kids were not taught namaz but were told about how Eid is celebrated. We conveyed to the youngsters that people who celebrate Eid pray first and then embrace others,” she alleged. The principal claimed that the video from the program was made viral online to highlight the namaz.

She mentioned that the institution had provided a clarification concerning the police complaint and also taken down the footage. She claimed that the school hosts similar occasions regularly to teach the students about diverse festivals from various religions. She promised to be careful in such sensitive matters in the future. OpIndia also talked with the Roodekee police and was informed that a complaint has been received and an investigation is underway.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Government instructs e-commerce platforms to remove drinks and beverages including Bournvita from ‘Health Drink’ category

OpIndia Staff -

Australia: At least five killed after mass stabbing in a Sydney mall, multiple victims, including a 9-month baby, in critical condition; attacker shot dead

OpIndia Staff -

Crowdfunding collects Rs 34 crore “blood money” in 4 days to save Kerala native Abdul Rahim, convicted of killing a 15 years old, from...

OpIndia Staff -

Rameshwaram cafe blast mastermind Abdul and bomber Mussavir used fake Hindu identities while on the run, were planning the next attack

Paurush Gupta -

Supreme Court to hear Arvind Kejriwal’s petition against his arrest in Delhi excise policy scam case on 15 April

ANI -

Uttar Pradesh: Shehzadi pretends to be ‘Naina Verma’ to entrap Hindu man in Meerut, forces him to convert to Islam and circumcises minor step-son

OpIndia Staff -

Power ministry issues order to operationalise all gas-based power plants to meet increased electricity demand during summer

OpIndia Staff -

‘Muslims not bonded labours of RJD, won’t tolerate Nazi attitude’: RJD leader Sarfaraz Alam slams Lalu and Tejashwi after party gives his ticket to...

OpIndia Staff -

Karnataka: Congress MLA Laxman Savadi seeks Mallikarjun Kharge’s permission to chant ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ during a rally

OpIndia Staff -

Chaos in Rajasthan Congress days ahead of polls: 400 workers quit the party after suspension of 3 leaders over charge of campaigning for BJP

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com