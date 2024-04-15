The X (earlier known as Twitter) owned by Elon Musk has released its monthly compliance report, which discloses that the business has banned over 2,13,000 Indian accounts between 26th February and 25th March this year. The said accounts, as per the report, highlighted offenses promoting child sexual exploitation and nonconsensual nudity as the key reasons for the prohibitions. Some accounts were also blocked because they promoted terrorism on the platform.

According to the report, 2,12,627 accounts were banned over the stated period for spreading illegal and dangerous content. Furthermore, X removed 1,235 accounts considered to be advocating terrorism on its network in India.

“There are many measures that have been in place for a long time on our platform that relate to the mitigation of child sexual exploitation and terrorism activity. X does not tolerate any material that features or promotes child sexual exploitation. This includes media, text, illustrations, or computer-generated images,” the report noted.

X stated in its monthly report that it received 5,158 complaints from customers in India over the same time period via its grievance redressal processes. The most common complaint from India was regarding ban evasion (3,074), followed by sensitive adult content (953), hateful conduct (412), and abuse/harassment (359).

Image- NDTV

With increased concerns about the spread of dangerous content online, platforms such as X appear to be stepping up efforts to fight such activities and create a favorable climate for healthy discourse. In response to user concerns, the social media site reported receiving 5,158 grievances from Indian users within the same reporting period. The suspension is intended to showcase the platform’s efforts to handle user concerns quickly and effectively through its grievance redressal methods.

“We processed 86 grievances which were appealing account suspensions. These were all resolved and the appropriate responses were sent. We overturned 7 of these account suspensions after reviewing the specifics of the situation. The remaining reported accounts remain suspended,” the report stated.

While nearly all of the reported accounts were suspended, the platform admitted to overturning restrictions for seven accounts after analyzing specific circumstances. However, it maintained the suspension of the remaining reported accounts in accordance with its policies and procedures. Furthermore, X received 29 requests for general account inquiries within the reporting period, demonstrating the platform’s active involvement with users on a variety of concerns.