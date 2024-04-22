On Monday (22nd April), Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair launched a scathing attack on PM Modi saying that he and his party had lied about the changed reforms concerning relaxing rules for Muslim women travelling for Haj. “One more lie by PM Modi. It is the Saudi govt that allowed Women without Mehram for Haj and Umrah? Why steal credits,” Zubair posted on X hours after PM Modi asserted that his government allowed Muslim women to go to Haj without Mahram (male guardian).

While addressing a rally in Aligar, Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi said, “Earlier, due to less Haj quota, there used to be a lot of fighting and bribery was also prevalent there and only the influential people would get the chance to go to Haj. I had requested the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia to increase the Haj quota for our Muslim brothers and sisters in India.”

“Today, not only has India’s Haj quota increased but visa rules have also been made easier. The government took a very important decision. Earlier our Muslim mothers and sisters could not go alone for Haj. The government also allowed women to go for Haj without Mehram and I am being blessed by thousands of sisters whose dream of going for Haj has been fulfilled,” he added.

Interestingly, while Mohammed Zubair slammed PM Modi and accused him of taking the wrong credit, Alt News which he has founded claimed that ‘PM Modi was not wrong in claiming credit for relaxing rules for Muslim women travelling for Haj’.

In an article published in 2018, the Alt News reported that the 2013-17 framework required Mahram for all female travellers as per Saudi rules. However, in the year in its new Haj policy for 2018-22, the Indian Government recommended that women above 45 years of age be allowed in a group of 4 or more to go for Haj without Mahram, or a male guardian.

The report also claimed that the rules by Saudi Arabia allowing women above 45 years in groups of four or more to go for Haj without a male escort had been changed in the year but it took the Indian government three years to implement the same changes in line with those of Saudi.

PM Modi in the year 2017 addressed the issue in one of his Mann ki Baat addresses. Also, in the year 2017, the Ministry of Minority Affairs (MoMA) approved the decision to allow women to travel to Haj without a male escort, given their age was above 45 years.

Reportedly, until 2017, mahram as the male escort of women Haj travellers remained an essential feature of India’s policy based on the 2013-17 framework, as mentioned in the Alt News report.

The report further firmly stated that PM Modi taking credit for allowing Muslim women to go to Haj without Mahram (male guardian) was not wrong. “If Mahram for all women irrespective of age was a self-imposed regulation by the Hajj Committee of India and not a Saudi Arabian requirement, the credit claimed by PM Modi is not unwarranted. In Alt News’ view, credit cannot be denied to him for updating Indian regulations to be in line with those of Saudi,” the report added.

The General elections in India which are underway are scheduled to be held in seven parts from April 19 to June 1, 2024, to elect 543 Lok Sabha members. The votes will be counted, and the results will be announced on June 4, 2024.