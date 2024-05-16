AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and Samajwadi Party chairman Akhilesh Yadav attended a joint news conference on Thursday, May 16, in Lucknow. Kejriwal was observed sidestepping questions about the controversy surrounding the Swati Maliwal assault. While Kejriwal chose to remain silent, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav jumped in to defend the out-on-bail Delhi CM. He declared that there were other important issues to be discussed other than Swati Maliwal.

Reportedly, as the issue of the assault on Swati Maliwal came up in the joint press conference, Kejriwal passed the microphone to Akhilesh who said, “There are more important things than this.”

#WATCH | Lucknow, UP: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal refuses to answer when asked about AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal's assault case.



AAP MP Sanjay Singh who has so far issued statements on the alleged assault on Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal at Kejriwal’s residence by Bibhav Kumar and assured action against CM’s PA then opted to speak on the issue.

However he, too, used the standard tactic to deflect attention from the real issue at hand. Rather than address the reason behind his party’s lack of action against the chief minister’s aide, Sanjay Singh raked up Manipur, Prajwal Revanna, and the wrestlers’ complaint against former chief Wrestlist Federation of India Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

“The wife of a Kargil hero was paraded naked in Manipur and the prime minister remained silent. Prajwal Revanna assaulted and raped several women and PM Modi asked for votes for him. And the government helped him to flee. When women wrestlers were protesting, this Swati Maliwal went to meet them at night and police beat her up. We have seen PM Modi’s silence on Hathras, Kuldeep Sengar,” Sanjay Singh said.

“Aam Aadmi Party is a family. The party has already clarified its stand on this issue. I want the BJP to answer on all these issues, including when Swati Maliwal was beaten up by the police. They should not do politics over this,” Sanjay Singh said.

While bringing up all these irrelevant issues, Sanjay Singh failed to clarify what steps the Aam Aadmi Party had taken to penalize Bibhav Kumar. Why hasn’t an FIR been brought against him yet? How and why Swati Maliwal disappeared out of nowhere after reporting the alleged attack on her at the chief minister’s house by Arvind Kejriwal’s PA, Bibhav Kumar. Why did the party permit Bibhav Kumar to go with Kejriwal to the airport in Lucknow if they had condemned the incident?

Bibhav Kumar seen comfortably accompanying Kejriwal at Lucknow airport

It has been more than 72 hours since senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh confirmed that Bibhav Kumar who is the Personal assistant of Delhi CM and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal assaulted and misbehaved with fellow Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal at Kejriwal’s house. He had assured that CM Kejriwal has taken cognisance of the matter and will take appropriate action against him. However, now a picture has gone viral on social media where Bibhav Kumar can be seen accompanying Kejriwal at the Lucknow airport.

On Monday (13th May), Swati Maliwal, the AAP Rajya Sabha MP and former Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chief accused Bibhav Kumar, the personal assistant of Arvind Kejriwal, of assaulting her inside the Chief Minister’s residence. Reportedly, a call was made to the Police Control Room (PCR) from the residence of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at 10 am. Following the call, a team of police reached the spot.