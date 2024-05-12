Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister And senior BJP leader Yogi Adityanath spoke on various issues during ‘Janta Ki Adalat’ TV show. Yogi Adityanath spoke frankly on various issues ranging from Congress to Ram Mandir etc. He expressed his views on many issues like Pakistan, India’s national security, terrorism, and Rahul Gandhi among others.

UP CM Yogi participated in Rajat Sharma’s show ‘Aap Ki Adalat’. During this, Rajat Sharma said that Rahul Gandhi alleged that during the consecration of Ram temple in Ayodhya, he saw Amitabh Bachchan, saw Aishwarya Rai, but did not see any poor labourer. To this CM Yogi Adityanath said, “Who were the workers? The Prime Minister is praising those who built the temple with their own hands. Washed the feet of sanitation workers in Prayagraj. This happened for the first time.”

CM Yogi asked that Rahul Gandhi’s great grandfather, grandmother, and father have been Prime Ministers and his mother has been a Super PM and if these people have done anything for the poor then you can let him know.

Yogi Adityanath said, “The country saw him (Rahul Gandhi) during the Gujarat elections. They don’t even know how to go and sit in the temple. It seemed as if someone had gone to offer Namaz. The priest had explained that this is a temple, not a mosque. Sit cross-legged and worship. There is no posture to offer namaz here. Now such people will talk about Ram Mandir, who have a family history of opposing Ram Mandir.”

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also responded to Rahul Gandhi’s allegation that the President was not invited to the Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha because she is a tribal. CM Yogi said that it is because of the initiative of Prime Minister Modi that a woman from a tribal community is sitting on the highest chair of the country.

Rajat Sharma also mentioned the statement of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, in which he had told his candidate that ‘You are Shiva. You have to fight with Ram’. On this the Chief Minister said, “In the Sanatan tradition of India, Ram and Shiva complement each other. Before building the bridge in Lanka, Lord Rama had worshiped Lord Shiva. Ram described this Jyotirlinga as Rameshwar i.e. Ram’s God. At the same time, Shiva said – whose God is Ram, he is Rameshwar.

Yogi Adityanath said that Congress always does politics of division. They first divided the country on the basis of religion, then tried to divide the country on the basis of language and region. He said that Congress divided the country in 1947 and continues to sing the praises of Pakistan even today.

On the statements given by Mani Shankar Aiyar regarding Pakistan’s atom bomb, Chief Minister Yogi said, “Are our atom bombs meant to be kept in refrigerator? He may be a gem of Congress, but not a gem of India. This is new India. New India does not provoke anyone, but does not spare the one who provokes either. We will answer by entering inside their house and have done the same. Today the situation is such that even when a firecracker bursts loudly, Pakistan says no, I have no hand in it. This is new India.”