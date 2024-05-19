In Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh, 30-40 miscreants have been booked for brutally assaulting a youth from the Dalit community. The accused identified in the FIR include Zeeshan, Naseeb, and Monty Khan, while another 30 to 40 unidentified individuals, who were part of the attacking mob, have also been booked. They are accused of assaulting the victim with an iron pipe while hurling casteist slurs. The incident took place on Saturday (18th May) when the victim Diwakar Nayak was returning from a BJP bike rally. The Police have arrested 3 accused, while an investigation to identify and arrest the remaining accused is underway.

According to reports, the incident unfolded in the Barkagaon police station area of Hazaribagh. Diwakar Kumar Nayak, who belongs to the Scheduled Caste community, stated that he was returning after attending the BJP bike rally with 150 of his friends on Saturday. On his way back, he was returning to Gondalpura by bike with his friend Vicky Rana. Meanwhile, his bike was forcibly stopped when they were passing through the Muslim-dominated locality of Badam.

The miscreants who stopped Diwakar are said to be Badam residents Zeeshan, Naseeb, and Monty Khan. Additionally, 30 to 40 other unidentified individuals also joined them. It is alleged that all of them started abusing the victim and hurled casteist slurs.

After some time, the miscreants took out iron pipes from a nearby shop and started beating Diwakar and Vicky Rana. Diwakar suffered injuries on his neck and face in the attack. The mob also physically assaulted Diwakar and Vicky and kicked and punched them.

हजारीबाग के मुस्लिम बस्ती में दलित युवक दिवाकर नायक के उपर जीशान खान, मोंटी खान और नसीब खान ने लोहे के रॉड से जानलेवा हमला किया और जातिसूचक गालियां भी दीं। साथ ही बड़कागांव में दिवाकर के दोस्त विक्की राणा के साथ भी उक्त लोगों ने मारपीट करते हुए जान से मारने का प्रयास किया।… pic.twitter.com/ip0Gk2nEMa — Babulal Marandi (Modi Ka Parivar) (@yourBabulal) May 18, 2024

Taking to X, Former Chief Minister of Jharkhand and BJP leader Babulal Marandi has shared the victim’s complaint submitted at the Police station. In his complaint, the victim has demanded strict action against the accused. In the complaint, he has said that due to the injuries on his body, he is currently unable to walk. Another youth named Vicky Rana was also badly injured in the attack.

According to media reports, the police have registered an FIR against 3 named and 30-40 other unidentified individuals. So far, the Police have arrested three accused in this case. Following the brutal assault on the Dalit youth and others, the Bharatiya Janata Party slammed the state government led by JMM and raised question marks on the law and order situation in the state.

Meanwhile, according to the information received, the Muslim side is also preparing to lodge a complaint with the police in this matter. They allege that objectionable slogans were raised near Barkagaon Mosque, creating a tense atmosphere. Currently, the police are investigating the entire matter.