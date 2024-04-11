Thursday, April 11, 2024
Directorate of Vigilance terminates the services of Bibhav Kumar, Arvind Kejriwal’s private secretary

The DoV has cited a criminal case filed against Bibhav Kumar in 2007 at Noida in its termination letter. The case, was filed by one government official named Mahesh Pal.

The Directorate of Vigilance (DoV) has terminated the job of Bibhav Kumar, the private secretary appointed with jailed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

“The Competent Authority hereby terminates the engagement of Bibhav Kumar, in terms of the provisions of Rule 5 of the Central Civil Services (Temporary Service) Rules, 1965, with immediate effect,” the order by YVVJ Rajshekhar, Special Secretary Vigilance read.

The DoV has cited a criminal case filed against Bibhav Kumar in 2007 at Noida in its termination letter. The case was filed by one government official named Mahesh Pal. The complaint was against multiple persons including Bibhav Kumar, for assault, threats, abuses, and obstruction of a government official from duty.

The letter also notes that the appointment of Bibhav Kumar, a private person, was temporary and was done as per the desire of the CM (Kejriwal). The Vigilance department has also cited serious lapses in verification while appointing private individuals in various posts.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is currently in the Tihar jail under judicial custody, presenting a unique situation where a sitting CM has been jailed on corruption charges.

On Tuesday, April 9, the Delhi High Court dismissed Kejriwal’s petition against his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi liquor policy scam case. “The evidence gathered by the ED indicates that Mr Arvind Kejriwal conspired and played an active role in the utilization and concealment of proceeds of crime. The ED’s case also suggests his involvement both in a personal capacity and as the convenor of AAP,” the Delhi HC noted.

