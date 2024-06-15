On Saturday, June 15, in an encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district, eight Naxals were killed, and one security personnel was martyred, officials confirmed. Two other security personnel also sustained injuries in the encounter as per authorities.

The gunfight between Naxals and security forces broke out this morning in the forest of Abhujmad when a joint team of the security personnel from four districts, Narayanpur, Kanker, Dantewada, and Kondagaon was out on an anti-Naxal operation, a senior police official in Raipur said.

The exchange of fire between Naxals and security officials is still underway and more fatalities can be expected.

The operation, involving personnel from the District Reserve Guard (DRG) across four districts, in addition to the Special Task Force (STF), and the 53rd battalion of the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), commenced on June 12, according to officials, and is still ongoing.

Earlier, on 7th June 2024, there was an encounter between Naxalites and DRG jawans in the border area of ​​Narayanpur-Dantewada in Chhattisgarh, in which 7 Naxalites were killed. This anti-Naxal operation was started by the security forces when information was received about several Naxalites hiding in a village in Mungedi and Gobel area located on the border of Narayanpur, Dantewada and Kondagaon districts.