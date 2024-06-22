Violence and communal tensions broke out in the Soorsagar police station area in Jodhpur, Rajasthan on Friday night (21st June). After the Police intervened, it brought the situation under control. However, peace in the region ended briefly after miscreants from the Eidgah started pelting stones. Two Police personnel also suffered injuries in the stone pelting. As per reports, the miscreants indulged in arson, set a shop on fire, and torched two vehicles including a Police van.

The Police have imposed Section 144 in the area. Additionally, they have detained at least 51 people and filed 2 FIRs in this matter.

The altercation which turned violent erupted over the forced construction of two new gates in the rear wall of Eidgah. Locals in the area have been opposing the gate as it hinders the movement of people at the backside of the Eidgah. Locals also allege that the construction doesn’t adhere to the legal protocols of the local municipality.

On Saturday, the DCP in Jodhpur East, Alok Shrivastava issued section 144 in parts of the Soorsagar area. Furthermore, an additional police force and the Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC) force were deployed in the area to reinstate the peace.

According to the Police, the dispute erupted between two groups late in the evening on Friday over the construction of a wall on the backside of the Eidgah. The confrontation turned violent, after which the police arrived at the scene. They dispersed the crowd using lathi-charge and firing tear gas shells. However, after some time, the people regrouped and started pelting stones.

Jodhpur West Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Kumar Yadav stated that tension escalated last night when some individuals threw stones, injuring two policemen. A senior police officer said, “A shop and a tractor were set on fire, and a jeep was vandalised.” Although the situation was brought under control late Friday night, the area remained tense.

Jodhpur police commissioner Rajendra Singh stated that locals protested when the staff proceeded to inaugurate the gates at Eidgah on Friday night.

He added, however, the police and the local municipality officials reached the spot, and the matter was settled between the two groups at around 9:30 pm followed by a negotiation in the presence of five members from both groups.

Singh further stated, “The agreement prompted an immediate closure of the gates and the mob was dispersed.”

He said that tension sparked when a group of 10 to 15 people suddenly started pelting stones in Vyapariyon ka Mohalla and retaliation surfaced from the other group.

Singh said, “The dispute has been going on for the last few days…The incident took place at around 10:15 pm (on Friday) when a group of 10 to 15 locals pelted stones at another group from the Eidgah.”

Police Commissioner Rajendra Singh stated that two FIRs had been lodged following complaints from both parties.

Speaking with reporters, Union Minister and BJP MP from Jodhpur, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said, “The government is serious about the matter. Necessary action will be taken against the ones who tried to disturb the peace in Jodhpur city.”

Following the development, Soor Sagar MLA Devendra Joshi and city MLA Atul Bhansali arrived at the spot late at night. Describing the incident as “unfortunate,” MLA Devendra Joshi said that the culprits behind the violence will not be spared.

Nonetheless, authorities have detained individuals from both groups and are conducting raids in the locality to apprehend suspects.