Delhi Court remands CM Arvind Kejriwal to CBI custody for three days in liquor policy scam

A Delhi Court has sent CM Arvind Kejriwal to CBI custody for three days following his arrest by the federal agency in connection with the alleged liquor policy case.

The agency had initially requested a five-day custody. Kejriwal was apprehended by the CBI at Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court and, within an hour, withdrew a Supreme Court petition challenging the stay on his bail grant after his March arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the same case.

The petition was withdrawn without objection from the ED, with plans to file a more substantial appeal against the High Court’s decision to stay the Rouse Avenue Court’s bail order.

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday (25th June) moved to arrest Arvind Kejriwal from Tihar Jail in the Delhi liquor policy case. This happened on the eve of the Supreme Court hearing his petition appealing the Delhi High Court ruling delaying the trial court’s order to give him bail.

As per the reports, the CBI also questioned Kejriwal in this case and granted permission to bring the Delhi Chief Minister before the relevant trial court on Wednesday (June 26), where he is expected to request his custody.

Notably, Kejriwal will appear before the CBI court on Wednesday morning, where he will be detained for further custodial interrogation.

The ED arrested Kejriwal on March 21, stating that the Delhi chief minister diverted money from liquor vendors to support party activities. The Aam Aadmi Party and other opposition parties have said that this case is part of the Narendra Modi regime’s habit of employing central agencies to target opposition figures.