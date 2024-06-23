Sunday, June 23, 2024
Tamil Nadu: DMK leader blames BJP for Kallakurichi Hooch tragedy claiming methanol came from...
Tamil Nadu: DMK leader blames BJP for Kallakurichi Hooch tragedy claiming methanol came from Puducherry, calls it a ‘conspiracy by Annamalai’

DMK alleged that the methanol used to produce the illicit liquor was sourced from BJP-ruled Puducherry, therefore BJP is responsible for the Hooch tragedy

OpIndia Staff
DMK Organisational Secretary blames BJP for spurious liquor deaths in Kallakurichi district, says it is a 'conspiracy by Annamalai'
DMK Organisational Secretary blames BJP for spurious liquor deaths in Kallakurichi district, says it is a 'conspiracy by Annamalai' (Image Source - Asianet News Tamil and India Today)
8

Amidst mounting criticism from the opposition over the tragic deaths in the Kallakurichi Hooch tragedy, the ruling party DMK has accused its rival, the BJP, of being ‘responsible’ for the tragedy. It has alleged that the methanol used to produce the illicit liquor was sourced from Puducherry, a state ruled by the BJP-led alliance. Additionally, a DMK leader also blamed BJP’s Tamil Nadu President K. Annamail, calling the incident a “planned conspiracy by Annamalai”. Notably, at least 56 people have lost their lives in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi district after consuming spurious liquor on 18th June.

Speaking to reporters in Pudukottai, DMK Organisational Secretary RS Bharathi blamed Annamalai for the incident. He made the allegations while responding to Annamalai’s earlier remarks where he demanded Chief Minister MK Stalin’s resignation over the tragedy. Senior DMK functionary even claimed that the deaths could be linked to by-poll elections in Vikravandi.  

Speaking with India Today TV, Annamalai had slammed MK Stalin and suggested that the Chief Minister should introspect whether he should sit in the chair after what had happened. 

Responding to Annamalai’s remarks, Bharathi said, “If anyone needs to resign, it’s their (BJP) ministers and the Chief Minister of Puducherry. The police are telling us that the raw materials came from there. The BJP is liable. They have done it. I’m calling this a planned conspiracy by Annamalai. This is related to Vikravandi election. I have doubts if it was done before elections.”

He also accused Annamalai of spreading false information regarding the incident, including the resignation of the district’s Superintendent of Police.

He added, “Annamalai will always be saying something. Annamalai’s words and actions have nothing to do with it. SP Mohanraj, who went on voluntary retirement, says that Annamalai went knowing about the corruption incident. But that SP is the same today. He gave a statement. That’s a lie, I didn’t go like that. He said that he took leave to attend the birth of my daughter and daughter-in-law and went to America. What to do with a man who lies like this? When has he spoken the truth?” 

Tamil Nadu Hooch Tragedy

On 18th June, numerous people, mostly daily wage labourers from Karunapuram in the Kallakurichi district, allegedly consumed spurious liquor sold in packets and sachets. By night, many of them began experiencing symptoms such as diarrhea, vomiting, stomach ache, and eye irritation.

As per the information shared by the District Collectorate, Kallakurichi, there were a total of 216 patients admitted to four hospitals in Tamil Nadu after consuming illicit liquor.

At least 56 people have died in the incident, while dozens are still in critical condition. More than a hundred people are receiving treatment.  

According to Chief Minister MK Stalin, the deaths were caused by the consumption of ‘methanol mixed arrack’. As per the Kallakurichi Collector, seven people have been arrested in the Tamil Nadu hooch tragedy.

Meanwhile, opposition parties including BJP and TTV Dhinakaran-led AMMK have launched scathing attacks on the DMK government and termed it as a “failure of the DMK government”. They have also demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the matter.

