Drug seizures have been reported in numerous locations around Gujarat for a while. Now, Surat Police captured seven persons, including a woman, who were peddling drugs. Narcotics valued at lakhs have been found on them by authorities.

Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi has shared the information on his official social media handle. He declared that there is no place for drugs in the state. He highlighted, “Taking a step further to make the state drug-free, the Gujarat Police has carried out successful operations. Taking a step further to make the state drug-free, the Gujarat Police has carried out successful operations.”

He mentioned that the arrested individuals are Rabia Abdul Razak Shaikh (40) and Safiq Khan Babukhan Pathan (43), both from Mumbai. The minister revealed that the Surat police arrested these people at the railway station before they could deliver drugs in Surat and after further investigation, five more drug dealers connected to the group were taken into custody. He added, “The Gujarat Police has worked vigilantly to keep drugs out of the state, protecting the lives of many youths. Congratulations to the Surat Police for the success of this operation.”

No entry of drugs in Gujarat!



Taking a step further to make the state drug-free, the Gujarat Police has carried out successful operations.



The arrested individuals are:

– Rabia Abdul Razak Shaikh, Mumbai

– Safiq Khan Babukhan Pathan, Mumbai



— Harsh Sanghavi (@sanghaviharsh) June 24, 2024

According to the information, the Surat Crime Branch team conducted surveillance and apprehended Rabia along with her accomplice Safiq on 23rd June. They reached Surat from Mumbai via the Suryanagari Superfast Express (Bandra Terminus to Jodhpur Junction). In response to a confidential tip, the Surat Crime Branch maintained vigilance outside the railway station and arrested Rabia, a resident of Govandi, Maharashtra, and Safiq, a resident of Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, together with 252.34 grams of suspected drugs whose market price is Rs 25,23,400.

A slew of arrests began after questioning the duo. The police learned that they sold drugs to Mohsin Sheikh, Sarfaraz Gadhiyali alias Salman and Faizal, living in Surat and carried out searches in five areas. While looking for the three culprits, the cops reached room number 404 of Cassa Marina Hotel in the Rander area and found Sarfaraz there. 28.790 grams of drugs worth Rs 28,900 was confiscated from him. He is originally from Jambusar in Bharuch and currently stays in Ramnagar, Rander. The police have registered a case against him under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act at Rander Police Station.

Afterwards, the cops caught Faisal Allahrakha Kachra and Yasin Babul Mulla with 31.55 grams of drugs or 3,15,500 MD (Methylenedioxymethamphetamine) from the road near Rama Residency in the Rander neighbourhood. A case was registered against the pair under the NDPS Act at the Rander police station. Meanwhile, the police raided Ashfaq Mohammad Yunus Sheikh’s residence after learning that his friend Mohsin Sheikh was hiding there. The cops then stormed Rudrapur Kumbharwad where Ashfaq was apprehended.

Ashfaq attempted to jump from one building’s roof to another in an attempt to flee, but he was injured in the process after which he was brought to the hospital immediately. 14 grams of drugs were discovered on him during the inspection. Syed Asif, also known as Babu was caught by authorities in front of Shruti Ent Hospital & Cochlear Implant Centre in Nanpura and they discovered 27 grams of drugs on him. Surat Crime Branch searched 5 places in total and recovered 354.650 grams of drugs and 1.930 grams of marijuana valued at Rs 37.37 lakhs.

A total of 7 offenders Rabia Bibi Sheikh, Safiq Khan Pathan, Sarfaraz alias Salman, Faisal Kachhara, Yasin Mulla, Ashfaq Sheikh and Syed Asif alias Babu have been arrested by the police. Rabia was the brains behind the operation and she brought the drugs in a school bag. The cops also took away cash and mobile phones from her.

During her prior visits to Surat, she had delivered narcotics to five different individuals. Now, one case has been submitted at DCB police station, one case at Pal Police Station, one at Rander police station and two at Athwalines police station against the accused. Seven crime cases have already been registered against Sarfaraz alias Salman at Rander police station.

Surat police had been working on this case for more than a month and had collected all the details on these criminals. Rabia used to travel to Surat by means of multiple trains, buses and rickshaws. From the start, two constables had been deployed behind Rabia by the police to keep an eye on her every move. Furthermore, her delivery agents were not even aware that they were on the radar of the crime branch. The effort by the Gujarat police has resulted in the confiscation of drugs worth over Rs 2200 crores in the last three months, with Surat police recording the highest number of cases. Drugs worth approximately Rs 9300 crores were seized in the last three years.

Surat Police is holding several drives as part of their “No Drugs in Surat City” campaign. Drone surveillance is being used in addition to strict checking in every other region of the city, including the waterfront. The police are also conducting awareness campaigns and checking at food stands and food corners near educational institutions to prevent young people from becoming addicted to drugs.