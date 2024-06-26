In Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district, a Muslim girl named Samreen (22) did Ghar Wapsi and embraced Hindu Dharma. After reverting to Hindu Dharma, she changed her name to Suman Yadav. Suman also tied the marital knot with a Hindu youth named Mitrapal. The couple took seven vows in front of the fire at the Agastya Muni Ashram in Bareilly, promising to always support each other. Samreen performed the Vedic ritual with a havan amidst chants of the Gayatri Mantra. On Tuesday (25th June 2024), after doing Ghar Wapsi, Samreen expressed her dislike for the burqa, stating that she was afraid of triple talaq and Halala.

Samreen’s father, Jameel Ahmed, works in the clothing business. She is originally from the Senthal area of Bareilly. Samreen’s father only educated her up to the 5th grade. About two years ago, she went to a relative’s house in the Izzatnagar area to attend a function. Mitrapal’s house was in the neighbourhood of her relative’s place. During this time, they met for the first time. Mitrapal has completed his intermediate education and works in a private job with a monthly salary of Rs 12,000.

After conversing for a few days, they became friends, and their friendship eventually turned into love. They also decided to get married. However, when Samreen’s family learned about their relationship, they imposed numerous restrictions on her. They started monitoring her outings and took away her phone. They also started searching for a prospective Muslim bride for Samreen. Meanwhile, Samreen and her lover Mitrapal were also trying to get married as soon as possible.

Through his friends, Mitrapal found out about the Agastya Muni Ashram and the priest K.K. Shankhdhar, who had facilitated several Ghar Wapsi ceremonies. On Tuesday (25th June), Samreen managed to leave her house and reach Mitrapal. From there, they went to the Agastya Muni Ashram where priest K.K. Shankhdhar checked their documents. Samreen stated that she wanted to perform Ghar Wapsi and marry Mitrapal of her own free will, without any coercion. She also submitted written proof of this.

The couple finally tied the marital knot. After doing Ghar Wapsi, Samreen chanted the Gayatri Mantra and performed a havan as per Vedic rituals. Besides priest K.K. Shankhdhar, members of the Hindu organization present in the temple blessed Samreen. Mitrapal’s family happily welcomed Samreen, now Suman Yadav, as their daughter-in-law. Samreen mentioned that she was not very familiar with Islamic practices and the teachings written in religious books.

Speaking to the media, Samreen also mentioned that she started liking Hindu Dharma after observing the customs and ways of her lover’s family. Samreen added that she does not like the burqa. She was also afraid of triple talaq and Halala. After marriage, Samreen went to her in-laws’ house with her husband.