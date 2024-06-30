Former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) targeting officer and author Sarah Adams has said that the Indian government or the intelligence agencies are providing money to the Taliban and employing their networks to kill Pakistan-based anti-India terrorists who have been waging jihad in Kashmir. India has allegedly targeted leaders of Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Hizbul Mujahideen and Al Badr Mujahideen.

Sarah Adams was speaking on Shawn Ryan Show, the video of which was uploaded on 10th June on YouTube. She claimed that India has given the Taliban $10 million and has been taking care of the personal security of Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada (the supreme leader of the Taliban). She claimed that India could also be behind the killings of the pro-Khalsitan elements.

She stated, “So I was trying to find the US money but then there’s all these other pots of money right and so then you’re kind of like okay what’s happening with them? India does this thing where they give a little bit of money. I told you how there’s Mullah Yaqoob, Mullah Omar’s son, he has another brother Daud. India kind of works with him and they give him money. It’s just kind of like the little things they do with the Baloch like the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and TTP (Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan). It’s like the things they do to poke Pakistan. They have that going on which I knew about. Then I heard they gave $10 million to Mullah Yaqoob. They went up a step and it’s like well what’s this 10 million for and what are they doing with it? The 10 million went to fund the Gecko base. I’ve never worked in the Gecko base. So it is now the location of Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada’s personal security.”

CIA Official, Sarah Adams, claiming that India pays the Taliban a paltry $10 million dollars to help carry out hits against Kashmiri, Khalistani, & other terrorists across Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/pD5BskXiYb — The Emissary (@TheEmissaryCo) June 29, 2024

Sarah Adams mentioned, “It’s like the Indian government or you know probably Intel service is funding his personal security. This makes no sense and it’s not even tons of money compared to what we’re putting in so I have all these questions. What is India getting and also really what’s the Taliban getting because they don’t give a damn about $10 million? This is going to sound like the craziest thing ever but what the Indians and the Taliban are doing, I kid you not, India is using the Taliban’s network to assassinate Kashmiri militants in Pakistan.”

The ex-CIA officer revealed, “They’re using the Taliban networks and then they’re doing these assassinations. They’re happening all over Pakistan like in Lahore, Karachi and other parts. This is really risky for the Taliban if people find out. It seems like it could rock the boat. They are using their networks and are the Taliban networks that good to take out senior Kashmiri people? Maybe and maybe they’re not. The interesting part and my theory is that India gains what they’re gaining. These are terrorists and some of these guys they wanted for 30 years. I went through a list of 18 of them. I don’t know if they’re all dead. Pakistan could have heard India had come to kill them and put some of them in a safe house. So there are 18 targeted. I went through all 18 to make sure I knew who they were because I’ve worked on Kashmir forever and to see what group they were. I went through all of them and they were the groups you can imagine, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Hizbul Mujahideen and the last one was Al Badr Mujahideen.”

Sarah Adams is an award-winning targeting officer and global threat advisor with a wealth of domestic and international experience, according to Wolf Global. In addition to supporting risk reduction and crisis management initiatives, she concentrates her practice on intelligence and investigations. She has previously worked with the US Government’s intelligence operations in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia. She has also held positions in the government and nonprofit sectors.