A startling incident of love jihad and sexual violation has surfaced in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad where Sameer first hid his religious identity to wed a Hindu girl and then raped her. Furthermore, he proceeded to brutally assault her when she protested after the truth came to light. Afterwards, she notified the police and they registered a First Information Report based on her complaint. The accused has now been arrested. The matter pertains to the Ankur Vihar area of ​​Ghaziabad.

The victim stated that she became friends with a young man named Naresh, a year ago. He claimed to be a resident of Seemapuri in Delhi. The two then started to meet and talk on the phone every day. She used to work in a factory located in the Mansarovar Colony of Shahdara. However, he employed her in the same factory as him after which he began to visit her residence. On 13 March of last year, he proceeded to form a physical relationship with her under the guise of marriage and threatened her not to tell anyone.

The perpetrator brought her to a Lord Shiva temple in Haridwar after she compelled him to marry and put sindoor (vermilion) on her. They didn’t take circles around the sacred fire (Saptapadi) nor were holy mantras chanted. He though managed to deceive her and alleged that their union was now official. A month later, she went to his house in Nandnagari with him where some people called him Sameer. She grew suspicious and inquired about it after which his reality came to the fore. She learned that her alleged husband is not Naresh but a Muslim.

Moreover, it was disclosed that he in fact lived in Ghaziabad’s Shahidnagar neighbourhood. She confronted him about the shocking revelations and he beat her up. He even forced her to embrace Islam and threatened to end her life when she didn’t comply. the female added that she somehow managed to escape his clutches and returned home. She then approached the police station to seek justice. She has submitted a case against Sameer alias Naresh for sexually assaulting her by lying about his religion. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Bhaskar Verma informed that the cops had apprehended the love jihad culprit and sent him to jail.