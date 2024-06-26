On Tuesday, 25th June, in a bizarre incident, a youth identified as Akash was brutally assaulted by a large Muslim mob comprising of 40-50 persons for talking to a burqa-clad girl in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The accused Muslim individuals caught the duo and launched an attack on Akash after threatening and assaulting the girl.

The video of the incident is making rounds on social media in which a girl wearing a burqa can be seen trying to escape from the attack launched by Muslims.

As per the local reports, the incident occured in the Labour colony area of the city when the girl from the specific community was passing by the Shivaji Maharaj Museum. The girl met the Hindu boy there and they were talking.

Meanwhile, around 40-50 individuals from the specific community were keeping an eye on the girl and arrived at the spot after she was seen talking to the Hindu boy. The accused slapped the girl for talking to a Hindu boy and then moved towards Akash to launch an attack on him. In the meantime, 20-30 additional individuals happened to join him.

Seeing this, the girl asked Akash to run away from the spot. However, the mob belonging to the specific community caught the victim. They continued to assault him until some of the local people informed the police.

On being informed, Police officers Nitin Bogate and Nirmala Pardeshi reached the spot and nab the accused. However, the accused persons managed to flee from the spot on seeing police arriving at the location.

As per the police, the victim boy and the girl also escaped from the spot probably to save their lives. “We are looking for them. A formal complaint will be filed based on the testimonies of the girl and the victim boy. If not, a suo-moto complaint will be filed and the accused persons will be identified and punished,” officer Nitin Bogate said.

With the increasing radicalization among Islamists in India, Hindu men are repeatedly being attacked if they even walk with a female Muslim colleagues or classmates. At these times, Hindu men always end up at the mercy of law enforcement authorities.

Several videos have surfaced on social media in the last year wherein a mob of Islamists is seen harassing, abusing, and assaulting Hindu-Muslim couples under the pretext of combating the ‘Bhagwa Love trap.’

OpIndia last year recorded more than 30 cases where the Islamists attacked Hindu men for talking to Muslim girls. The attacks were carried out under the pretext that a sinister plot was underway to convert Muslim women to Hinduism by luring them into a love trap – a conspiracy theory espoused by Sajjad Nomani in multiple videos. The detailed reports regarding this can be read here and here.