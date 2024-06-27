MP: Ramzan, Altaf and others attack Hindu shop worker over Instagram story in Burhanpur, 8 arrested

In Madhya Pradesh’s Burhanpur district, a medical shop worker named Sumit Jadhav was attacked by several Muslim youths including Mohammad Ramzan and his son Altaf over an Instagram story put up by Jadhav. The incident left Sumit Jadhav and three others injured. The incident unfolded in the Sirpur village under the Khaknar Police Station precinct. The police have registered a case of assault and attempt to murder against thirteen people, out of which eight have been arrested and five are still absconding. Four people were injured in this incident and are undergoing treatment at a district hospital.

Hindu Youth Attacked By Islamist Mob in Shop, Police Swiftly Arrest Eight Of Them



In Sirpur village, Khaknar police station, Burhanpur district, a social media post sparked a conflict. The incident began when a local youth posted an Instagram story about the results of a local buffalo fight game (Pada). The Muslim accused became enraged at this post. Soon the verbal argument started on Instagram took a violent turn. CCTV footage of the fight has recently surfaced online, showing the accused persons thrashing with victim Sumit Jadhav with sticks.

Meanwhile, SP Devendra Patidar has deployed a police force of four stations to manage the situation. The police have assured that stringent action would be taken to ensure peace and that those who disrupt law and order will be punished. The village is currently peaceful, but the police are on high alert and patrolling the area to avert clashes. The police said that accused Altaf had commented on Jadhav’s Instagram story and the two later verbally confronted each other in person. However, within half an hour, Altaf called his father Mohammad Ramzan and 10 to 12 other of his family members with lathis. They brutally attacked the victim.