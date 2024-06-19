Wednesday, June 19, 2024
Muslim cleric used to rape while his wife stood guard: Minor girl in UP’s Meerut sexually assaulted in a mosque and blackmailed with videos for 2 months

The family has alleged that the Muslim cleric not only sexually assaulted their daughter but also recorded obscene videos of the acts, which he later used to blackmail her. Maulana's wife stood guard as he sexually assaulted the minor, the family has alleged.

Uttar Pradesh: Maulvi Rizwan arrested for raping and blackmailing a minor victim inside the Masjid on the pretext of teaching Urdu
Uttar Pradesh: Maulvi Rizwan arrested for raping and blackmailing a minor victim inside the Masjid on the pretext of teaching Urdu (Image Source - Dainik Bhaskar)
A shocking case of rape of a 10-year-old minor girl inside the Masjid premises has come to light in Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. The accused in this case, Rizwan, was working as a Maulvi (cleric) at the Masjid. As per reports, the victim frequently visited the Masjid to learn Urdu and religious education. The accused reportedly recorded obscene videos of the minor victim while committing sexual assault. It is alleged that he committed the heinous act for several months by blackmailing her and threatening to make her videos viral. It is alleged that Maulvi’s wife, Rizwana, also supported her husband in this crime. A complaint was lodged with the police on Sunday (16th June 2024). Subsequently, the accused Maulvi, and his wife were arrested

According to media reports, the incident occurred in Lohianagar police station area of Meerut. On Sunday, the family of the 10-year-old girl filed a complaint. They stated that there is a mosque near their house. In a room within this mosque, Maulana Rizwan, originally from Muzaffarnagar district, lives with his wife Rizwana. He teaches religious education to the local children, including the minor victim. About 2 months ago, Rizwan raped a minor girl.

The family has alleged that the Muslim cleric not only sexually assaulted their daughter but also recorded obscene videos of the acts, which he later used to blackmail her. His wife, Rizwana is accused of supporting her husband in the crime. The accused raped the minor victim for 2 months by blackmailing and threatening to make her videos viral. After suffering in silence for a long time, the victim finally narrated everything to her family on Saturday (15th June). To catch the Maulvi red-handed, the family sent their child to the mosque again on Sunday and secretly followed her.

During this time, his wife stood outside to keep a watch. Just then, the victim’s family arrived there. When they asked Rizwana about their daughter, she couldn’t answer. Hearing the commotion from the girl’s family, the nearby people gathered. When they forcibly opened Rizwan’s room, he was caught in a compromising situation. Afterwards, they started assaulting the Maulvi. After getting information about the incident, Police also reached the spot. 

Based on the victim’s family complaint, the police have registered an FIR against Maulvi Rizwan and his wife Rizwana. They have been booked under sections related to rape, threats, and also under the POCSO Act. The Police have also seized the mobile phone and laptop of the couple. Deputy SP Ashutosh told the media that the case is under investigation and necessary legal action is being taken.

