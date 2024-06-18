Tuesday, June 18, 2024
PM Modi releases 17th installment of PM KISAN scheme worth more than Rs 20000 crore, will benefit 9.26 crore farmers

So far, more than 11 crore eligible farmer families have received benefits of more than Rs. 3.04 lakh crore under PM-KISAN.

ANI
Transformations in India's agriculture sector in 10 years of Modi government (Picture courtesy: India TV)
3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his first visit to Varanasi on Tuesday after being re-elected as the Prime Minister for the third consecutive term, released the 17th installment of the PM-KISAN scheme amounting to more than Rs 20,000 crores to around 9.26 crore beneficiary farmers.

So far, more than 11 crore eligible farmer families have received benefits of more than Rs. 3.04 lakh crore under PM-KISAN. During the event, the Prime Minister also granted certificates to more than 30,000 women from Self Help Groups (SHGs) as Krishi Sakhis.

Krishi Sakhi Convergence Program (KSCP) aims to transform rural India through the empowerment of rural women as Krishi Sakhi, by imparting training and certification of Krishi Sakhis as Para-extension Workers. This certification course also aligns with the objectives of the “Lakhpati Didi” Program.

“PM Modi has arrived in Kashi. This is the first time after 62 years of independence that a politician of the country has taken oath as the Prime Minister after winning the election for the third time. PM Modi has given India a new identity in the world through his work, under his leadership, we are seeing a new India, under his leadership Uttar Pradesh is moving ahead and working as the leading economy of the country…,” Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said speaking at the event on Tuesday.

Speaking at the event, Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “Today, PM Modi will transfer Rs 20,000 crore to the bank accounts of about 9.25 crore farmers with a single click. So far, about Rs 3.24 lakh crore has been transferred to the bank accounts of farmers…”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan felicitated Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi.

PM-KISAN scheme was launched in 2019, to supplement the financial needs of all land-holding farmers subject to certain exclusion criteria of higher income status. The financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year in three equal installments, every four months, is transferred into the bank accounts of farmers’ families across the country through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode.

Till now over Rs 3.04 lakh crores has been disbursed to more than 11 crore farmers across the nation and with this release, the total amount transferred to the beneficiaries since the inception of the scheme will cross well over Rs 3.24 lakh crores.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

