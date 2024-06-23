On June 20, in Ajmer, Rajasthan, Afzal Shah kidnapped an underage girl who was playing outside her home and absconded with her. However, the next morning on 21st June, Afzal was arrested at Ajmer railway station. Afzal Shah had arrived in Ajmer from Madhya Pradesh around a week back, and he was taking the girl back to Madhya Pradesh with him. During interrogation, the accused revealed that he abducted the minor because he wanted to marry her.

According to media reports, the case pertains to the Christian Ganj police station area of ​​​​Ajmer in Rajasthan where the 34-year-old Afzal threatened the victim and abducted her. The family started looking for the girl when she didn’t return home. The culprit was apprehended by the police as they reached the railway station after getting information about the girl’s whereabouts. The cops have opened an investigation and filed a case into the matter based on the complaint of the girl’s father, a resident of Makarwali Road.

The complainant stated that his daughter was playing outside their residence but she did not return home. The family members then went around the neighbourhood in search of her. They called their relatives and asked them but could not locate her. The complainant (girl’s father) went to the bus stand in the morning while his other children went to the railway station in search of the girl. Meanwhile, complainant’s elder son learned that the girl was sitting at Ajmer railway station. He rushed there immediately and also notified the authorities. They then rescued the girl and nabbed the perpetrator.

According to the complainant, Afzal Shah grabbed his daughter and threatened to murder her if she screamed before taking her with him. The Christian Ganj police station has initiated an inquiry and registered a case against the offender under the abduction provisions in response to the complaint. Reportedly, there are cases against Afzal Shah in Madhya Pradesh as well.