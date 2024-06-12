Several Indians are believed to have been among the 41 persons killed in a severe fire caught at a building in Kuwait’s southern Mangaf area on Wednesday, 12th June. The fire started early Wednesday morning, purportedly in a kitchen on a lower floor, and quickly spread throughout the structure, trapping many people inside.

According to initial reports, Kuwait’s deputy prime minister stated that 41 persons were reported to be killed in the tragic incident.

The building belongs to NBTC group owned by businessman KG Abraham from Kerala. Employees at NBTC’s supermarket also lived in the building.

According to Onmanorama, 11 people from Kerala are among the Indians killed in the incident. The facility reportedly accommodated approximately 195 workers, including those from Kerala and Tamil Nadu. As reported by Onmanorama, the building belongs to the NBTC group, which is owned by Malayali industrialist KG Abraham. As per the report, people from Kerala, Tamil Nadu and North India were living in the building.

However, a report by Times Now claims that around 40 Indians have lost their lives in the given incident. The actual number of Indians killed or injured in the incident remains to be disclosed officially

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the fire mishap in Kuwait City is saddening. He tweeted that the Indian Embassy in Kuwait is closely monitoring the situation and working with the authorities there to assist the affected.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed shock at the occurrence and stated the Indian envoy was visiting the camp. “Deeply shocked by the news of the fire incident in Kuwait City. There are reportedly over 40 deaths and over 50 have been hospitalized. Our Ambassador has gone to the camp. We are awaiting further information,” Jaishankar posted on X.

“Deepest condolences to the families of those who tragically lost their lives. Wish early and full recovery to those who have been injured. Our Embassy will render the fullest assistance to all concerned in this regard,” he added.

As per details shared by the Indian Embassy in Kuwait, at least 47 Indians were hospitalized at three different hospitals following the incident. These include 30 in Al-Adan Hospital, 11 in Mubarak Al-Kabeer Hospital and 6 in Farwaniya Hospital.

Adarsh Swaika, the Indian ambassador to Kuwait, inspected the site in Mangaf to assess the situation. The Embassy stated that the Emassy is constant touch with relevant Kuwaiti law enforcement, fire-service and health authorities for necessary action and emergency medical health-care.

He also went to the Al-Adan hospital, where around 30 Indian labourers injured in the fire have been admitted.

“He visited Mubarak Al-Kabeer Hospital, where 11 workers injured in today’s fire have been admitted. 10 of them are expected to be released today and one in hospital is reportedly stable. He met with patients still in hospital & assured them of the Embassy’s full support,” the Indian Embassy in Kuwait said in a post on X.

As per the embassy, 6 workers, expected to be mostly Indians, injured in the fire incident were admitted to the Farwaniya Hospital. Authorities confirmed that 4 of them have been released, 1 has been shifted to Jahra Hospital and 1 is reportedly stable.

The Indian Embassy has released helpline number +965-65505246 which can be reached over by phone call, WhatsApp call and WhatsApp messages.

Reports claim that the fire has been brought under control and that authorities are combing the area for evidence as to the cause of the blaze.

At 4.30 a.m. on Wednesday, a fire broke out in a kitchen on one of the labor camp’s lower floors. A preliminary assessment reveals that the fire was caused by a short circuit. According to reports, the fire soon spread to every room in the apartment. The presence of gas cylinders made problems worse.

A handful of people died after leaping out of the apartment when they saw the fire. Others died as a result of smoke inhalation and burn injuries. Several persons suffered injuries in the incident and have been admitted to Adan, Jaber, and Mubarak hospitals. The fire has been contained.

Kuwait’s Interior Minister, Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousuf Al-Sabah, has instructed police to detain the building’s owner, janitor, and the owner of the company accountable for the workers, according to the Kuwait Times.

“What happened today is a result of the greed of the company and the building owners,” the minister said in a statement after visiting the site of the fire. Authorities have initiated an investigation into the fire’s cause.