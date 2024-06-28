‘Those who questioned Lord Ram’s existence, now proving his existence from north to south’: BJP’s Sudhanshu Trivedi takes a dig at INDI bloc

On Friday (28th June), BJP MP in Rajya Sabha Sudhanshu Trivedi hit back at the opposition over the assertion that the BJP lost the Lok Sabha election from all the places associated with Lord Ram including Ayodhya.

The BJP MP said that the opposition is unable to understand the Lord’s Leela. He said that Lord Ram has forced the opposition to acknowledge Lord Ram’s existence. During his speech in the Rajya Sabha, Trivedi said “Our opponents claim that you lost Ayodhya, Basti, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, Nashik, and Rameshwaram. They claim that the BJP lost in all sites related to Lord Ram because they were unable to comprehend the Lord’s Leela. Those who used to say that Bhagwan Ram does not exist and used to ask for proof of his existence are proving Lord Ram’s existence from north to south, including Ayodhya, Basti, Prayagraj, Ramtek, and Rameshwaram. You think God came to defeat us, but God came to make you accept his existence…”

The BJP MP further recalled an incident mentioned in the Ramayan wherein Bhagwan Ram was caught in the Nagpaash [serpent noose] and fell unconscious causing delight among the anti-Ram party. However, this was part of the Lord’s Leela to remind Hanuman ji of his power. This is not the first time it has happened. When the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, and Congress (I) formed the government in Uttar Pradesh 30 years ago, they raised the slogan “Mulayam Kanshi Ram mile, Jai-Shri Ram ud gaye hawa mein.” In three years, we demonstrated our unwavering commitment by forming governments in Uttar Pradesh and the Centre. Sudhanshu Trivedi also emphasised that Lord Ram is not a matter of victory or defeat for the BJP.

“Even when we were a party with just two seats, even then we were standing the same way as we are standing now. For us, Lord Ram is not a matter of victory or defeat…” Trivedi said.

It is interesting to recall that the Congress-led UPA 1 Central Government stated back in September 2007 that there is no historical proof of Lord Ram’s existence. The UPA Government headed by the Congress party had told the Supreme Court that there was no historical evidence for the existence of Shri Ram. According to the then UPA government, the Ramayana lacked ‘scientific and historical veracity’.

“Valmiki Ramayana and Ramcharitmanas admittedly form an important part of ancient Indian literature, but these cannot be said to be historical records to incontrovertibly prove the existence of the characters and occurrences of events depicted therein,” the UPA government had told the Supreme Court in an affidavit. The affidavit was filed to register the UPA government’s opposition to the demand to scrap the Sethusamudram project as it would damage the Ram Setu.