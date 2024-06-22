Sunday, June 23, 2024
Union Education Ministry hands over probe into NEET-UG irregularities to CBI, Health Ministry postpones NEET-PG exam

A press release issued by the Union Education Ministry said that after a review, the ministry has decided to entrust the matter to the CBI for comprehensive investigation.

OpIndia Staff
4

In a major decision in the NEET-UG exam controversy, the Union govt on Saturday handed over the case to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for investigation. A press release issued by the Union Education Ministry said that after a review, the ministry has decided to entrust the matter to the CBI for a comprehensive investigation.

The press release said that certain cases of alleged irregularities / cheating / impersonation / malpractices in regard to the NEET-UG have been reported. Therefore, the CBI probe has been ordered for transparency on the conduct of the examination process.

Notably, the Central Government has also enacted the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, to prevent unfair means in the public examinations and to provide for matter connected therewith or incidental thereto. “Government is committed to ensure the sanctity of examinations and protect the interest of students. It is reiterated that any individual/ organization found to be involved will face strictest action,” the press release said.

Earlier in the day, the ministry also formed a high level expert committee to probe into the issues pertaining to the functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA) amid the allegations of irregularities in the NEET-UG examination. The ministry said that in order to ensure transparent, smooth and fair conduct of examinations through the National Testing Agency (NTA), the Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education has constituted a High-Level Committee of Experts.

The committee will make recommendations on Reform in the mechanism of the examination process, Improvement in Data Security protocols, and the Structure and functioning of the National Testing Agency. Dr. K. Radhakrishnan, former ISRO chairman and Chairman BoG of IIT Kanpur, will be the chairman of the committee. Five other experts will be members of the committee, while a joint secretary of the ministry will be the member secretary.

In another significant decision, the govt appointed former Union Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola as new Director General of NTA. Outgoing Director General Subodh Kumar has been put on compulsory wait in the Department of Personnel and Training, a clear punishment move.

In another related development, the union health ministry postponed the NEET-PG exam, scheduled to be held on Sunday, 23 June. Notably, NEET-PG, the entrance test taken by MBBS graduates for admission into post graduate medical courses, is conducted by a different agency, The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), and not by under-fire NTA. It is a computer-based test (CBT), unlike the NEET-UG which is pen and paper OMR based.

Union Health Ministry stated that it will conduct a comprehensive assessment of the examination processes for NEET-PG, and a new date will be announced. Earlier in the day, NBEMS had assured that the exam will be conducted smoothly.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

