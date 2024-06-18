On the 17th of June, a Hindu man named Jaipal was brutally attacked by several Muslim youths in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad over an allegation that the victim’s brother Mahendra Singh who runs a tent house shop in Udmawala village in Bhagatpur Police Station precinct, had given them a defected burner gas stove’s pipe deliberately. The police have arrested 12 including Ilyas, Bhura, Irfan, Arman, Mohammad Evdesham, Fakira, Mahfooz, Muslim, Rashid, Munajir, Anas, Nadeem, Basim in this matter.

OpIndia has accessed the FIR copy of the case. The FIR states that the incident unfolded at around 7:30 pm on Monday when the accused Muslim youths arrived at complainant Mahendra Singh’s shop along with the gas pipe they bought from his shop and sticks. Mahendra alleged that the accused persons started abusing him and said, “You have deliberately given us the leaking pipe for the burner gas stove to burn us alive.”

The complainant tried to explain to the accused persons that he had checked the pipe before giving it to them. Soon after, Mahendra’s cousins Jaipal and Rajveer also arrived at the spot. Mahendra alleged that despite his efforts to convince the accused persons, they attacked him and his cousins with the iron pipe and sticks. The FIR says that accused Ilyas hit Jaipal with the iron pipe on his head and mouth with the intention to kill him. After this, victim Jaipal fell unconscious.

“When my aunt Kalavati heard the noise, she came to help him and the other people. They started kicking, punching and beating her with sticks leaving her injured”, complainant Mahendra said. One of the accused attempted to allegedly kill Mahendra by grabbing his neck. “As I tried to flee from the spot, the attackers hurled bricks and stones. We were rescued by locals. Jaipal was then taken to Bhojpur Hospital after dialling 108. These people were shouting in the streets that they would not leave us alive today,” Mahendra said in his complaint to the police and demanded stringent action against the accused persons.

According to the FIR copy obtained by OpIndia, the accused persons, 13 named and 5-6 unnamed, have been booked under IPC sections 147, 149, 323, 504, 506, 307, and 306. After registering the case, Moradabad Police has arrested police have arrested including Ilyas, Bhura, Irfan, Arman, Mohammad Evdesham, Fakira, Mahfooz, Muslim, Rashid, Munajir, Anas, Nadeem, and Basim.

After the police took swift action in the matter, complainant Mahendra thanked the police and said that he was satisfied with the action taken against the accused so far. “The Muslim people hurled stones at us leaving my brothers injured. After this, I informed the police, who then arrived at the spot and took necessary action. I am completely satisfied with the police action in the matter,” Mahendra said in a video message.